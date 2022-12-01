LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Fall 2022 midway audit results
Numbers have increased, but improvements still need to be made
Hannah Asuncion, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Editor
December 1, 2022
Hello everyone! My name is Hannah Asuncion and I’m the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion editor this fall semester at The State Hornet.
I am the publication’s third DEI editor and will be showing everyone what coverage we’ve had so far for underrepresented communities at Sacramento State.
I’m so glad to have the opportunity to have this role as an editor, since I was a previous staff writer for DEI last semester working on the LGBTQ+ beat.
Since the creation of the DEI section, The State Hornet has been doing a much better job of covering stories that are centered around underrepresented communities.
As the DEI editor, I make sure this audit shows The State Hornet’s coverage this semester by helping staffers focus on diversifying what stories to report on.
These percentages from this semester’s coverage so far shows the number of stories utilizing centered sources from diverse communities : 97% in podcast, 100% in video, 86% in sports, 70% in news and 32% in arts and entertainment.
Each section has improved or stayed the same, except arts and entertainment and news. Last semester, podcast was at 96%, video at a constant 100%, sports at 77%, news at 79% and arts and entertainment at 61%.
Note: “Centered sources” means story coverage that focuses on people from underrepresented communities. For example, DEI writer Mimi Covarrubias’s story covering Immigrant Stories, a multicultural public event where storytellers shared their experiences as an immigrant or coming from an immigrant background, is one such story.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion midway report fall 2022
Goals and Suggestions
- Each section should have at least more than half of its stories focusing on diverse communities with student voices.
- Continuing collaboration between sections
- While our disabled, Native American and Latinx/Hispanic community coverage has improved from the previous semester, continued effort is required to keep up diverse representation.
- Utilizing a multimedia treatment when it comes to covering underrepresented communities to reach more diverse audiences.
- Be more accommodating for people with disabilities (i.e. bringing in someone who can help with ASL for our stories)
Suggestion: The State Hornet will create a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion style guide that includes a sensitivity workshop that staffers willfollow.
OVERVIEW: A look at our Diversity and Identity Section:
Coverage on our Black community at Sac State:
Strengths:
- Our story on the return of former administrator William "Skip" Bishop was a big news story. Bishop returned to Sac State as the Office of Equal Opportunity director and Title IX coordinator. He left the university in October 2021 — one of four Black administrators to leave Sac State as the university formed its anti-racism plan.
- The story on Juneteenth as a paid state holiday allowed students from this community to share their thoughts on what they thought about the new bill being passed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assembly Bill 1655 was passed on Sept. 29.
Where we need to do better:
- We need more anti-racism coverage
- We need to connect more with student clubs/organizations in the Black community for event coverage
Coverage on our Latinx/Hispanic community at Sac State:
Strengths:
- Having a Spanish section this semester has allowed coverage on this community to be more outstanding.
- Our photo gallery for the event coverage of the United Farm Workers vigils took place outside the California Capitol Building, pushing Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183.
- The story about Hispanic and Latinx students overcoming mental health as they navigate towards therapy being a taboo allowed us to greater highlight student voices. The story explains how there is a cultural shame when it comes to confiding in therapy in order to help your mental health.
- Our story about trying out Hispanic eateries near campus was a fun way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. It also had images of the various foods — which was a big plus to this story.
- This news story about Senate Bill 972, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Sept. 23. This bill made it a lot easier for street vendors to get their permits. Students speak on their experiences with food vendors – a majority of which are also part of the Latinx/Hispanic community.
- Our story on safe spaces on campus for Latinx students was an informative way for students to learn what resources are available for them. These safe spaces included CAMP, Serna and the Dreamer Resource Center, which all advocate for people in underrepresented communities.
- The profile story on Sac State alumnus Noel Mora, a first-generation graduate who now serves as the community partnership coordinator in the Community Engagement Center, was a great highlight of Latinx mentorship on campus.
- The event coverage on Immigrant Stories showcased storytellers and their experience as immigrants or coming from an immigrant background. This event was produced by the nonprofit organization Capital Storytelling and was in partnership with Sac State’s Dreamer Resource Center.
- Our story on Hispanic/Latinx students' reaction to President Nelsen’s retirement announcement allowed us to share voices from diverse, underrepresented communities affected by this big change to their campus community.
Where we need to do better:
- Consider translations more, especially for breaking news stories and outstanding stories that are centered around underrepresented communities.
Coverage on our Asian American and Pacific Islander community at Sac State:
Strengths:
- The event coverage of The Way of Tea was a great way to share with Sac State students how to gather for a traditional Japanese ceremony. This event took place inside the Sokiku Nakatani Tea Room and Garden inside the University Library. Students can attend tea gatherings throughout the semester.
Where we can do better:
- Overall we need more coverage in this community
- We need to connect with students in the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Center and other student clubs/organizations for possible feature stories and even event coverage
Coverage on our Native American community at Sac State:
Strengths:
- The feature story on the Ensuring Native Indian Traditions club showed how it is not just for Indigenous students, but allies as well. The ENIT club was described as “A beacon for Native students.’’
- The news story about Proposition 26 and 27 let students voice their opinions on this ballot initiative which affected both students and the California Native community. The propositions, which proposed the legalization of different kinds of online sports betting on and off tribal lands, did not pass when put to voters.
Where need to do better:
- Overall more coverage of this community
- Increase networking within the community to further diversify our sources.
- Connecting more with the ENIT club and other student organizations revolving around the Native community.
Coverage on our LGBTQ+ community at Sac State:
Strengths:
- Our story on the Pride Center's events this semester celebrated Queer Welcome’s first in-person LGBTQ+ gathering in two years. These events show that they aren’t just for people in the LGBTQ+ community but are also inclusive to allies.
- The photo gallery for the Pride Fair was the perfect way to show one of the Pride Center’s first in-person events for this semester. The gallery was a good way to cover the event, with the variety of photos with students at the event.
Where need to do better:
- Finding ways to cover other events that are outside of the Pride Center.
- Connecting with LGBTQ+ clubs and organizations.
- Figuring out how to reach out and connect with the Transgender community with the help of Tranh Pham, the pride coordinator.
Coverage on our disabled community at Sac State:
Strengths:
- The profile on Dr. Hellen Lee, an English professor managing her disability while serving as a department chair, was a great way to showcase an important voice from this community. This profile lets us see Lee’s day-to-day life as a professor who has student assistants that “act as her hands.’’
- This feature story on service dogs is centered around how students with different kinds of disabilities get help from their companions. This story features two Sac State students who get by living their everyday lives with a bit of help from their service dogs. They shared how their dogs help them out, whether it’s physically, mentally or emotionally.
Where need to do better:
- Overall a lot more coverage on this community
- Connecting with student clubs/organizations in the disabled community
- Connecting with the Division of Inclusive Excellence
Podcasts: 34 podcasts this semester, with 33 of them focused on or are centered around voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities.
97%. Which Podcast?:
- The State Hornet Podcast- Heat wave and troubling findings on campus
- Swarm Report Week 1: Women’s volleyball roadtrip, men’s soccer takes home hardware and more
- The State Hornet Podcast – On campus voting registration and Flu vaccine mandate
- Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory
- Football’s Historic Start & More
- De Argentina a Sacramento, el sueño de una athleta hecho realidad: ‘SOMOS’ PODCAST
- The State Hornet Podcast – Hate speech update and Sac State’s 75th Anniversary
- Cinema Obscura Episode 1: “Next” and “Leprechaun 5”
- Swarm Report Week 3: Women’s soccer’s first win, softball’s season begins and more
- The State Hornet Podcast – Nelsen’s Reaction to More Hate Speech, Skip Bishop Returns to Sacramento State
- Not Just A Fad: Pretty Little Liars and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
- Swarm Report Week 4: Volleyball records, football’s historic opportunity and more
- Collector’s Cave Episode 1 “TableTop Dice”
- The State Hornet Podcast – Breaking news,LGBTQ+ History Month and another State Hornet football win
- Swarm Report Week 5: Rowing’s hot start, football cruises to a win and more
- Cinema Obscura Episode 2: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and “27 Dresses”
- State Hornet Buzzed: Hispanic Heritage Month special
- Growing up in Hispanic and Latinx culture
- The State Hornet Podcast: Sac state police take measures on student safety
- Hornet football continues to dominate and more
- Collector’s Cave Episode 2 “Vinyl Records”
- Not Just A Fad: Comparing Gossip Girl and its reboot’s fashion choices
- State Hornet Spotlight: Football recruit Carson Conklin comes to Sac State
- Swarm Report Week 6: Football on ESPN, Softball coach’s allegations and more
- Cinema Obscura Episode 3: The Lighthouse and Mulholland Drive
- Swarm Report Week 7: Storming the field, golfing in Hawaii and more
- Collector’s Cave Halloween Special Episode 3 “Michael Myers Masks”
- Cinema Obscura Ep. 4: “Barton Fink” and “Moonrise Kingdom”
- Swarm Report Week 9: Basketball tips off, Buzzin’ Dozen Edition 1 and more
- The State Hornet Podcast: Antisemitism Town Hall, One Card discounts and some immigrant stories
- Swarm Report Week 10: Cross Country’s last race
- 68th Annual Causeway Classic and More
- Not Just A Fad Episode 3: Harry Styles
Video: 14 videos this semester, with 14 videosfocused on or are centered around voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities.
100%. Which videos?:
- Pro agricultural union pressure reaches Newsom’s office
- !Si se puede!’ trabajadores agrícolas concluyen la marcha hacia la capital del Estado
- Mexico’s independence celebrated at Serna Plaza
- State Hornet Broadcast: Hispanic Heritage Month 2022
- Vaporub, te de manzanilla y yerbabuena, los remedios caseros esenciales para curar cualquier malestar
- State Hornet Broadcast en Español: Mes de la Herencia Hispana 2022
- State Hornet Broadcast: October update, More than just sports: All students can get an escape and competition
- State Hornet Broadcast: Spooky edition
- Not Just A Fad Episode 2
- State Hornet Broadcast: Midterm Election Preview
- A comprehensive timeline of antisemitism on Sacramento State’s Campus
- Sac State students show support against antisemitism at town hall
- Students For Quality Education suggest defunding campus police.
- State Hornet Broadcast: November update
News: 57 news stories, with 40 focused on or are centered around voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities.
70%. Which news stories?
- Club Days craze: Welcoming Hornets back to campus
- Buzly app taking California universities by swarm
- Sac State students remain on housing waitlists longer than anticipated
- Sac State app aids campus community with free item exchange
- Preparing Sac State students to vote in the upcoming midterm election
- ‘An attack on us is an attack on everybody’: Facing antisemitism in Sacramento,
- Hispanic Heritage Month 2022
- The diamond anniversary: Sac State celebrates 75 years
- Past swastika on campus found nearby Jewish student club table
- GALLERY: Swipe to see the United Farm Workers efforts at the California State Capitol Building
- ‘[Don’t] walk away’: Former administrator’s return to Sac State receives mixed emotions
- Sac State club empowers female strength in the gym
- Secretary of State educates students on voter suppression,
- Today’s student voice, tomorrow’s role models
- Candidates for Sac State’s financial aid director position present in open forum
- LGBTQ+ History Month 2022
- Sac State police increasing patrol following incidents of sexual assault, battery
- Sac State event aims to bring awareness to mental health resources
- Protests for Iranian women: The fight for basic human right
- Sac State campus community’s concerns about recent DACA ruling
- Sac State alumna creates local Latina nonprofit
- Sac State student guide to off-campus housing
- TIMELINE: The history of recent antisemitism at Sac State
- Students concerned about safety following sexual assaults at Sac State
- New California senate bill is a victory for street-food vendors
- BREAKING: Sexual assault reported at Hornet Commons
- Hornet Reuse app shuts down amid success among students
- Fuel for the brain: The struggle with nutritional health
- Recent legislation looks to deter antisemitic vandalism
- Hispanic Serving Institutions: Safe spaces on campus for Latinx students
- ‘It’s time to hang ‘em up’: President Nelsen’s descent into retirement
- ‘I don’t think emails are enough’: Students denounce acts of campus antisemitism
- Sacramento State holds town hall in response to antisemitism on campus
- Student voters stress the importance of Midterm Elections
- ‘It’s my roots’: former migrant field worker becomes college student
- Sac State offers free self-defense classes
- Sac State to host community forum in response to sexual assaults
- Students are more cautious after multiple sexual assaults on campus
- It is really starting to feel like no one is safe here’: Sac State students demand action at town hall
- Sac State Hispanic/Latinx student’s react to President Nelsen’s retirement announcement
Sports: 65 stories so far, with 56 focused on or centered voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities:
86%. Which sports stories?:
- PREVIEW: Hornet football looks to bring home third straight Big Sky Championship
- PREVIEW: Sac State football gears up for home opener against Utah Tech
- Sac State cruises to 56-33 victory over Utah Tech in season opener
- Sac State men’s soccer draw 1-1 to Pacific at home
- Sac State men’s soccer wins 2-1 over LMU
- Sac State men’s soccer extends their winning streak, win 3-2 over Gonzaga
- PREVIEW: Sac State looks to avenge defeat against Northern Iowa
- Sac State suffers fourth straight defeat in 3-0 loss against Washington
- Sac State men’s soccer winning streak extends to three games
- Sac State men’s soccer draws 2-2 against UNLV in Vegas
- Under center and over the crib: Sac State quarterback balances football and fatherhood
- PREVIEW: Sac State looks for first 3-0 start in 30 years against Colorado State
- , Sac State men’s soccer loses 2-1 to USF
- RECAP: Sac State stays undefeated against FBS opponent Colorado State
- Sac State volleyball gets 3-0 victory in sweep at home against Idaho State
- PREVIEW: Sac State Football opens Big Sky Conference play against Cal Poly
- Sac State men’s soccer win first conference match 1-0 to CSU Bakersfield
- Men’s soccer opens conference play with lofty expectations
- RECAP: Sac State advances to 4-0 for third time in program history
- Sac State drops third match of the year to UCSD 3-2
- Sac State men’s soccer battles CSU Northridge, concedes 2-1 loss
- PREVIEW: Sac State Football seeks second 5-0 start in program history
- RECAP: Sac State dismantles Northern Colorado to move to 5-0
- RECAP: Sac State volleyball dominates UM and MSU at home
- Sac State men’s soccer suffers 1-0 loss to UC Irvine
- ‘It just feels right’: Mia Shalit is ready to give her all
- Sac State men’s soccer loses 2-0 to UC Santa Barbara
- PREVIEW: Sac State football prepares for shootout against Eastern Washington
- Sac State women’s soccer defeats Eastern Washington 2-1, continues to push for playoffs
- RECAP: Sac State football out duels Eastern Washington, moves to 6-0
- RECAP: On the road again: One win, one loss for Sac State volleyball this weekend
- Sac State men’s soccer wins 2-1 over UC Riverside
- Clinched! Sac State women’s soccer lands spot in Big Sky playoffs
- ‘Enough is enough’: Sac State softball coach facing allegations
- PREVIEW: Sac State football readies for Top 10 Brawl against Montana
- Sac State men’s soccer stings Cal Poly in a 4-0 win
- RECAP: Sac State storms back against Montana in overtime thriller
- Last minute sting gives Sac State men’s soccer 1-0 win over Fullerton
- Sac State volleyball falls 3-1 on the road against Portland State
- RECAP: Sac State football staves off hungry Vandals in thrilling victory
- Down goes Sac State men’s soccer after a 2-1 loss to UC Davis
- Sac State volleyball splits 1-1 in home weekend standoff
- Decision Time: Sac State men’s soccer captain still determining his future
- PREVIEW: Sac State football continues Big Sky gauntlet against Weber State
- Sac State men’s soccer season ends after 2-0 loss to UC Irvine
- Buzzin’ Dozen – Edition 1
- RECAP: Sac State football’s record stays clean in rainy contest against Weber State
- Brick by Brick: Sac State men’s basketball aspiring for new heights
- RECAP: Sac State volleyball splits 1-1 on road matches
- Sac State men’s basketball drops season opener to #8 UCLA 76-50
- PREVIEW: Sac State football faces short week against Portland State
- Season Preview: After historic turnaround last season, women’s basketball looks to take next step
- RECAP: Sac State football holds on to undefeated record, beating Portland State
- Sac State women’s basketball falls apart at home in season opener
- RECAP: Sac State volleyball dominates both Eastern Washington and University of Idaho at home
- Sac State men’s basketball bounces back with 65-55 win against UC San Diego
- Women’s basketball picks up first win of the season in Santa Clara
- Sac State men’s basketball second-half storm overwhelms Denver
- Buzzin’ Dozen — Edition 2
- PREVIEW: Sac State football readies for historic 68th Causeway Classic
Arts and Entertainment: 49 stories so far, with 16 stories focused on or centered voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities:
32%. Which a&e stories?:
- REVIEW: Kendrick Lamar makes big steps in the Golden 1 Center
- REVIEW: NIKI serenades a packed Ace of Spades crowd
- From little hands come big ideas: More Than Just Scribbles showcases children’s art
- Chando’s Tacos now open in University Union, prepare for taco Tuesdays
- Sac State’s Games Room tournaments are back in action!
- Tried and true so you can eat too: Best authentic Hispanic restaurants near campus
- 18 Days Until Halloween: the hidden gem countdown
- The ultimate fall foodie guide
- Ultimate Fall Guide 2022
- New California senate bill is a victory for street-food vendors
- Fuel for the brain: The struggle with nutritional health
- REVIEW: The 1975’s ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’
- If you ain’t got no money take your OneCard out
- GALLERY: Sac State celebrates 10 year anniversary of U-Nite at Crocker Art Museum
- REVIEW: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Movie of the Year 2022