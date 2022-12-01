LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Fall 2022 midway audit results

Numbers have increased, but improvements still need to be made

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion editor, Hannah Asuncion audits the coverage at The State Hornet midway through the fall semester. Asuncion shares the improvements within each sections and which need more coverage for next time. Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa.

Hannah Asuncion, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Editor
December 1, 2022

Hello everyone! My name is Hannah Asuncion and I’m the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion editor this fall semester at The State Hornet. 

I am the publication’s third DEI editor and will be showing everyone what coverage we’ve had so far for underrepresented communities at Sacramento State.

I’m so glad to have the opportunity to have this role as an editor, since I was a previous staff writer for DEI last semester working on the LGBTQ+ beat. 

Since the creation of the DEI section, The State Hornet has been doing a much better job of covering stories that are centered around underrepresented communities. 

As the DEI editor, I make sure this audit shows The State Hornet’s coverage this semester by helping staffers focus on diversifying what stories to report on. 

These percentages from this semester’s coverage so far shows the number of stories utilizing centered sources from diverse communities : 97% in podcast, 100% in video, 86% in sports, 70% in news and 32% in arts and entertainment.

Each section has improved or stayed the same, except arts and entertainment and news. Last semester, podcast was at 96%, video at a constant 100%, sports at 77%, news at 79% and arts and entertainment at 61%. 

Note: “Centered sources” means story coverage that focuses on people from underrepresented communities. For example, DEI writer Mimi Covarrubias’s story covering Immigrant Stories, a multicultural public event where storytellers shared their experiences as an immigrant or coming from an immigrant background, is one such story. 

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion midway report fall 2022

Goals and Suggestions

  • Each section should have at least more than half of its stories focusing on diverse communities with student voices.
  • Continuing  collaboration between sections
  • While our disabled, Native American and Latinx/Hispanic community coverage has improved from the previous semester, continued effort is required to keep up diverse representation.
  • Utilizing a multimedia treatment when it comes to covering underrepresented communities to reach more diverse audiences.
  • Be more accommodating for people with disabilities (i.e. bringing in someone who can help with ASL for our stories)

Suggestion: The State Hornet will create a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion style guide that includes a sensitivity workshop that staffers willfollow. 

OVERVIEW: A look at our Diversity and Identity Section:

Coverage on our Black community at Sac State:

Strengths: 

  • Our story on the return of former administrator William "Skip" Bishop was a big news story. Bishop returned to Sac State as the Office of Equal Opportunity director and Title IX coordinator. He left the university in October 2021 — one of four Black administrators to leave Sac State as the university formed its anti-racism plan. 
  • The story on Juneteenth as a paid state holiday allowed students from this community to share their thoughts on what they thought about the new bill being passed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assembly Bill 1655 was passed on Sept. 29. 

Where we need to do better:

  • We need more anti-racism coverage
  • We need to connect more with student clubs/organizations in the Black community for event coverage

Coverage on our Latinx/Hispanic community at Sac State:

Strengths: 

  • Having a Spanish section this semester has allowed coverage on this community to be more outstanding.
  • Our photo gallery for the event coverage of the United Farm Workers vigils took place outside the California Capitol Building, pushing Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183. 
  • The story about Hispanic and Latinx students overcoming mental health as they navigate towards therapy being a taboo allowed us to greater highlight student voices. The story explains how there is a cultural shame when it comes to confiding in therapy in order to help your mental health.
  • Our story about trying out Hispanic eateries near campus was a fun way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. It also had images of the various foods — which was a big plus to this story.
  • This news story about Senate Bill 972, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Sept. 23. This bill made it a lot easier for street vendors to get their permits. Students speak on their experiences with food vendors – a majority of which are also part of the Latinx/Hispanic community.  
  • Our story on safe spaces on campus for Latinx students was an informative way for students to learn what resources are available for them. These safe spaces included CAMP, Serna and the Dreamer Resource Center, which all advocate for people in underrepresented communities.
  • The profile story on Sac State alumnus Noel Mora, a first-generation graduate who now serves as the community partnership coordinator in the Community Engagement Center, was a great highlight of Latinx mentorship on campus.
  • The event coverage on Immigrant Stories showcased storytellers and their experience as immigrants or coming from an immigrant background. This event was produced by the nonprofit organization Capital Storytelling and was in partnership with Sac State’s Dreamer Resource Center.
  • Our story on Hispanic/Latinx students' reaction to President Nelsen’s retirement announcement allowed us to share voices from diverse, underrepresented communities affected by this big change to their campus community.      

Where we need to do better: 

  • Consider translations more, especially for breaking news stories and outstanding stories that are centered around underrepresented communities. 

Coverage on our Asian American and Pacific Islander community at Sac State:

Strengths: 

  • The event coverage of The Way of Tea was a great way to share with Sac State students how to gather for a traditional Japanese ceremony. This event took place inside the Sokiku Nakatani Tea Room and Garden inside the University Library. Students can attend tea gatherings throughout the semester.

Where we can do better:

  • Overall we need more coverage in this community
  • We need to connect with students in the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Center and other student clubs/organizations for possible feature stories and even event coverage

Coverage on our Native American community at Sac State:

Strengths: 

  • The feature story on the Ensuring Native Indian Traditions club showed how it is not just for Indigenous students, but allies as well. The ENIT club was described as “A beacon for Native students.’’ 
  • The news story about Proposition 26 and 27 let students voice their opinions on this ballot initiative which affected both students and the California Native community. The propositions, which proposed the legalization of different kinds of online sports betting on and off tribal lands, did not pass when put to voters. 

Where need to do better:

  • Overall more coverage of this community
  • Increase networking within the community to further diversify our sources. 
  • Connecting more with the ENIT club and other student organizations revolving around the Native community.

Coverage on our LGBTQ+ community at Sac State:

Strengths: 

  • Our story on the Pride Center's events this semester celebrated Queer Welcome’s first in-person LGBTQ+ gathering in two years. These events show that they aren’t just for people in the LGBTQ+ community but are also inclusive to allies.
  • The photo gallery for the Pride Fair was the perfect way to show one of the Pride Center’s first in-person events for this semester. The gallery was a good way to cover the event, with the variety of photos with students at the event.

Where need to do better:

  • Finding ways to cover other events that are outside of the Pride Center.
  • Connecting with LGBTQ+ clubs and organizations.
  • Figuring out how to reach out and connect with the Transgender community with the help of Tranh Pham, the pride coordinator.

Coverage on our disabled community at Sac State:

Strengths: 

  • The profile on Dr. Hellen Lee, an English professor managing her disability while serving as a department chair, was a great way to showcase an important voice from this community. This profile lets us see Lee’s day-to-day life as a professor who has student assistants that “act as her hands.’’
  • This feature story on service dogs is centered around how students with different kinds of disabilities get help from their companions. This story features two Sac State students who get by living their everyday lives with a bit of help from their service dogs. They shared how their dogs help them out, whether it’s physically, mentally or emotionally. 

Where need to do better:

  • Overall a lot more coverage on this community
  • Connecting with student clubs/organizations in the disabled community
  • Connecting with the Division of Inclusive Excellence 

Podcasts: 34 podcasts this semester, with 33 of them focused on or are centered around voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities.

Video: 14 videos this semester, with 14 videosfocused on or are centered around voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities. 

News: 57 news stories, with 40 focused on or are centered around voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities. 

Sports: 65 stories so far, with 56 focused on or centered voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities:

Arts and Entertainment: 49 stories so far, with 16 stories focused on or centered voices from underrepresented communities or were about underrepresented communities:

