Sac State men’s soccer loses 2-1 to USF

Hornets unable to score game-tying goal in first home loss this season

Sac State’s junior forward Austin Wehner gets ready to go on for the ball, taking on University of San Francisco junior defender Elias Thomas at the Hornet Field on Thursday, Sept. 22. Wehner played 81 minutes versus the Dons and has played a total of 547 minutes this season.

Sac State Hornets were back home Thursday playing their last non-conference matchup against the University of San Francisco Dons, losing 2-1.

Both teams were undefeated in their last seven matches coming into the game.

“We were having a good time winning,” junior defender Jaime Robles said, “It’s never a fun time losing.”

The Dons started the match at a high pace, putting pressure on the Hornets defense and keeping them on their toes. But the Hornets didn’t let the Dons take control by returning pressure, pushing through the wings of the Dons defense with their forwards and midfielders.

Neither team was successful in the first half. The Hornets missed two shots and the Dons took three with one on goal easily caught by the Hornets sophomore goalkeeper Mac Learned.

With both goalkeepers seeing little action, the first half ended 0-0.

The second half started with both teams keeping their high pace and pushing offensively to find a goal. Junior forward Max Chretien scored after a through ball and gave the Dons the lead.

The Dons at this point were up but continued the pressure. Having two more shots before Chretien was able to find the back of the net after a low through ball inside the box. The goal gave the visiting team a 2-0 advantage.

Although the Hornets were down they continued advancing on the Dons defense, taking three shots with two being on goal. One shot was saved by the junior goalkeeper Eric Waltz and the other hit the top of the woodwork.

Within the last ten minutes, a Don defender gave the Hornets an opportunity at the penalty mark after a handball in his own 18.

Junior forward Michel Gonzales stepped up to take the shot and scored. The Hornets were now down only one goal.

“They trusted me to take it,” Gonzales said. “I’m glad they trusted me and I’m glad that I was able to put it away.”

The Hornets attempted to keep their momentum going after the first goal, having three more shots without finding the goal.

The Dons goalkeeper made a last minute save inside the box after a final shot from Gonzales. Keeping the Hornets from scoring the tying goal to maintain their clean home record.

“It hurts – it’s disappointing to lose, especially at home,” head coach Michael Linenberger said. “Credits to San Francisco. They are a very good team”

The Hornets move to 5-2-2. They will be playing their first Big West Conference match against California State University, Bakersfield on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.