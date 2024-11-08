The State Hornet Podcast: 5k for breast cancer, Folklórico dance instructor, Día de Los Muertos

In this week’s episode, Aliza Imran and Nancy Rodriguez Bonilla go over this week’s campus news.
Imran talks about the breast cancer 5k held on campus, students feeling frustrated about fee increases and the Art de Inspiracion: Día de Los Muertos exhibition being held at the California Museum.
RELATED: Pink up the pace: Sac State hosts 5k strides to save lives
Rodriguez Bonilla discusses the AI tools that the National Institute on Artificial Intelligence in Society is rolling out and Sacramento State’s only Folklórico dance instructor, Osvaldo Ramírez Vidales.
Show notes:
‘The Secret of Us (Deluxe)’ yearns for love and bolder production
From Little Rock to the big stage: joan shows their musical hands at Ace of Spades
‘It gives you a sense of freedom’: Sac State Folklórico instructor teaches intersectionality through dance
Sac State’s NIAIS on the future of AI in education
Día de Los Muertos art exhibit brings color to the afterlife
‘Some of us barely get by’: Students voice concerns over spending months after fee increase approval