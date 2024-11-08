The State Hornet Podcast: 5k for breast cancer, Folklórico dance instructor, Día de Los Muertos

In this week’s episode, Aliza Imran and Nancy Rodriguez Bonilla go over this week’s campus news.

Imran talks about the breast cancer 5k held on campus, students feeling frustrated about fee increases and the Art de Inspiracion: Día de Los Muertos exhibition being held at the California Museum.

Rodriguez Bonilla discusses the AI tools that the National Institute on Artificial Intelligence in Society is rolling out and Sacramento State’s only Folklórico dance instructor, Osvaldo Ramírez Vidales.