Discussing the journey of women of color in modern-day America: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

On this episode of State Hornet Spotlight, multimedia staffer Alexis Hunt sits down with Sacramento State student Maya Coleman and asks her about her personal experiences as a woman of color in today’s society.

Coleman shares her thoughts with the audience about the struggles women of color face and how these challenges have influenced her personally. Coleman urges listeners to hold each other accountable and to have uncomfortable conversations surrounding issues of race and gender in America.





Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod