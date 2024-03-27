Shooting and carjacking incidents leave Sac State students wishing for more communication

A near-campus shooting and carjacking at the University and 65th Street light rail station left one dead and two injured on Thursday according to a campus announcement by the Sacramento State Police Department.

Levell Murphy, 25, died on the scene, with two other victims taken to the nearest hospital after the shooting. The car, initially jacked at the scene of the shooting, was later found abandoned on campus in Lot 2 near Del Norte Hall. Despite this, the school was not put on lockdown and Sac State PD did not label the incidents as an immediate threat to campus.

Students who reached out and live in on-campus housing were told to take shelter as a precaution.

RELATED: BREAKING: One dead and two injured in near-campus shooting and carjacking

Students expressed a desire for additional communication from campus authorities.

Junior liberal studies major Dyani Touchstone expressed concern about what would have happened if students were on campus at the time of the crimes.

“It is kind of scary though because if we hadn’t been on spring break, all of us would have been here and then that would have been even worse,” Touchstone said.

Students agreed that the Sac State PD only sending out an email about the situation wasn’t sufficient and that more should have been done to warn students. There is also concern that students aren’t likely to check their emails during spring break compared to other mediums, like a call or text alert.

“I don’t need to read emails on spring break,” Touchstone said. “I’m trying to chill.”

Junior business major Merranda Kairn shared the sentiment that a text or alert would’ve been more effective in alerting students, especially for those living in dorms.

“The majority of the people who are living on-campus are the people who would have been closely or directly impacted,” Kairn said. “They would have responded better to text messages.”

Junior psychology major Abs Abshire said the Sac City PD did the best they could to communicate to the students and that it was better for Sac State police to give communication up to the City PD instead.

“I do know that there are a lot of people to be reached. They’re doing their job in order to try to protect us,” Abshire said. “I think that they did the best that they could without getting on the actual air to tell us.”

William Graves-Hafford, senior history major, said that they would have preferred a more targeted announcement over an email.

“Just an email seems like it wouldn’t suffice,” Graves-Hafford said. “I wouldn’t have minded at all if there were more warnings in these situations, especially from campus PD, because that’s their job.”

Junior communications and public relations major Madyson Morey was not pleased with the lack of updates from campus police.

“I feel like they could have sent a text message or more announcements, just more updates for it,” Morey said.

Dante Muzzi, junior criminal justice major, said that for an incident of this scale, sending out an email was not the best call, especially with the suspects on school grounds.

“Emails aren’t enough,” Muzzi said. “That’s not a good thing to do if there are two armed and dangerous people on campus.”

At the time of publication, the suspects have yet to be identified and an investigation by the Sac City PD is still ongoing.