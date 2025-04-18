From curtain call to camera roll: Sac State student, actor and disability advocate makes Hollywood debut

updated Newsletter 2024 ad
The ASI board elects at the announcement party April 18, 2025. The 16% voter turnout is the highest since 2004.
Students held a banner at the front of the Out of the Darkness Walk Thursday, April 10, 2025. The banner stated the name of the event.
The 2025 Sacramento State ASI election is here, with voting running from April 16-17. Voting can be conducted both online and in person in front of the university union. (Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace, photos courtesy of the ASI election candidates)
Sacramento State Police Department conducted its biannual testing of campus security towers throughout the week of Monday, March 24, 2025. There are 256 emergency phones across campus, including standalone poles and wall-mounted units on campus and in parking garages.
Sacramento State students and faculty took part in a live Reddit AMA session with President Luke Wood Thursday, April 10, 2025. Wood answered student questions regarding recent news about the budget crisis, former Sacramento Kings player Mike Bibby becoming men’s basketball coach and much more. (Graphic created in Canva)
Sacramento State students and faculty took part in a live Reddit AMA session with President Luke Wood Thursday, April 10, 2025. Wood answered student questions regarding recent news about the budget crisis, former Sacramento Kings player Mike Bibby becoming men’s basketball coach and much more. (Graphic created in Canva)
Many of the lecture halls and office spaces on campus are known or suspected to contain asbestos. Asbestos is a harmful mineral that was widely used in construction during the 1960s and 1970s, over a long period of exposure it has been confirmed to cause harm. (Graphic created in Canva by Jade Brown)
More than 20 students shared their concerns with President Luke Wood at the March 4 President’s Forum Tuesday, March 4, 2025. They expressed similar frustrations regarding the administration’s handling of recent events, such as the $37 million budget deficit and federal attacks on inclusivity. (Stadium rendering courtesy of Sac State Athletics, photo of Luke Wood courtesy of Sac State and visuals courtesy of Canva, graphic created in Canva by Annie Biebl)
Sacramento State was among 60 universities that received a letter from the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights following accusations of on-campus antisemitism Monday, March 10, 2025. The letter warned that universities who are found to have discriminated against Jewish students, in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, could lose federal funding. (Photos courtesy of Analy Carrillo via Flickr and U.S. Army Heraldry Directorate, graphic made in Canva by Brionna Woody)
The letter from the Department of Education is giving schools in the country 14 days to show compliance starting from Feb. 14, 2025. All educational institutions that accept federal funding must show compliance or potentially risk losing their funding. (Photograph by B Christopher/Alamy Stock Photo)
The ASI board elects at the announcement party April 18, 2025. The 16% voter turnout is the highest since 2004.
The 2025 Sacramento State ASI election is here, with voting running from April 16-17. Voting can be conducted both online and in person in front of the university union. (Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace, photos courtesy of the ASI election candidates)
Graphic created in Canva
ASI Student Engagement and Outreach office, where ASI employees work to promote programs and services Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Students and campus faculty have discussed forming a new union after multiple allegations of union-busting and discrimination were raised against ASI.
The California State University Employee Union was joined by other unions and activist groups for a rally in the library quad Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Union members are determined to fight for workers’ rights at Sacramento State, whether they are involved with the organization or not. (Graphic made in Canva by Brionna Woody)
A Sacramento State Police car along the American River Bike Trail after responding to a call Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Sac State PD released the Clery report last Tuesday, informing students of the rise in crime on and around campus.
The Sacramento State Police Department issued a timely warning notice regarding a sexual battery case that occurred in Hornet Tunnel Tuesday, May 14. The investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if either party involved attends Sac State.
Sacramento State’s Police Department Deputy Chief Christina Lofthouse stands outside of the campus police department Wednesday, April 24. Lofthouse held a press conference regarding the assault and robbery of a male student on campus.
A fatal shooting and carjacking bring different feelings to Sac State students
The Sacramento Police Department responded to a shooting at the University and 65th Street light rail station around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024. The suspects in the shooting allegedly carjacked someone at gunpoint nearby on Folsom Blvd, the car was found abandoned on campus in parking lot 2.
Estudiantes reaccionan al nuevo álbum de Bad Bunny: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
La oficina de Promoción y Alcance Estudiantil de ASI, donde los empleados de ASI trabajan para promover programas y servicios el martes 4 de marzo de 2025. Los estudiantes y profesores del campus han discutido la formación de un nuevo sindicato después de que se prestaran múltiples acusaciones de represión sindical y discriminación contra ASI.
Trabajadores del campus buscan formar un sindicato tras las acusaciones contra ASI
'Steps to College' abre sus puertas para ayudar a la comunidad Hispana
Un grupo de personas marchando el 22 de febrero de 2025, llevando banderas de México. La multitud se dirige hacia el Capitolio y la sede de ICE en Sacramento.
Protesta ‘Aquí Estamos’ reunió a la comunidad en apoyo a los derechos de los inmigrantes
Estudiantes y activistas en Sac State protestaron en solidaridad con la comunidad inmigrante
Los estudiantes de Sac State se solidarizan durante la protesta contra la inmigración que tuvo lugar el martes 11 de febrero de 2025 en el patio de la biblioteca. La protesta consistió en testimonios personales, discursos informativos y cánticos en apoyo a la comunidad inmigrante.
Estudiantes de Sac State se solidarizan con los inmigrantes indocumentados
La Universidad Estatal de Sacramento anunció una iniciativa que implementará el primer y más grande sistema universitario impulsado por IA. La CSU planea poner a disposición estas herramientas en las próximas semanas. (Gráfico hecho en Canva por Kai Arellano)
CSU anuncia iniciativa para crear un sistema universitario impulsado por inteligencia artificial
El presidente Luke Wood habla en un ayuntamiento sobre aumento de tarifas en University Union el jueves 15 de agosto de 2024. Al anunciar los aumentos de tarifas, Wood dijo que los fondos adicionales respaldarían mejoras en la vida estudiantil en Sac State.
Presidente de Sac State Luke Wood anuncia 4 de 5 incrementos aprobados para tarifas estudiantiles
El Centro de Servicios Estudiantiles está localizado en Lassen Hall. El centro está aceptando a estudiantes que siguen esperando ayuda financiera el 9 de septiembre, 2024. Con préstamos de FAFSA siendo retrasados debido a cambios del sistema, los estudiantes han buscado ayuda en las oficinas de servicio financiero de Lassen Hall.
Cambios y retrasos de FAFSA amenazan a los estudiantes financieramente vulnerables de Sac State.
Flores en señal de memoria para Kaylee Xiong en la intersección de Cosumnes River Boulevard y Franklin Boulevard el 6 de septiembre, 2024. Xiong acababa de comenzar su primer semestre en Sac State.
Un estudiante de Sac State murió después de ser atropellada en el sur de Sacramento
Un grupo de personas marchando el 22 de febrero de 2025, llevando banderas de México. La multitud se dirige hacia el Capitolio y la sede de ICE en Sacramento.
El Capitolio del Estado de California con mariposas monarcas alrededor. Estas mariposas simbolizan y se asocian con los dreamers. El Acto de Oportunidad Para Todos se refiere al proyecto de ley AB 2586 que fue rechazada por el gobernador de California Gavin Newsom el 22 de septiembre de 2024. (Foto de PictureLake vía Getty Images, gráfico hecho en Canva por Martiza Ascencion)
Gobernador Newsom rechaza un proyecto de ley que apoya estudiantes indocumentados
Bailarinas dan una actuación de un baile folklórico de Jalisco el 5 de Octubre de 2024. La Banda Purembe tocaba música mexicana tradicional en el escenario atrás. (creado en Canva por Maritza Ascencion)
La Cultura Hispana Toma Vuelo en ‘Raíces MonarCA’
Estudiantes de Sac State bailan danzas folklóricas en La Bienvenida el 18 de Septiembre, 2024. Esta danza fue una de las formas de honrar la cultura hispana durante La Bienvenida.
Estudiantes de Sac State se sienten bienvenidos en “La Bienvenida”
Vincenzo Rodriguez y Asher Franco-Carreño platican con estudiantes de la Universidad Estatal de Sacramento durante la Bienvenida Queer en el salón de baile de la Unión Universitaria, el 6 de septiembre, 2024. Rodríguez y Francro-Carreño dijeron que aprovechan de muchos recursos en Sac State incluyendo el Pride Center.
La Bienvenida Queer celebra un nuevo año escolar
Sophomore Reese Walker sets up to return the oncoming ball with a forehand motion against Grand Canyon University Saturday, April 12, 2025. The sophomore’s match went unfinished, as the Hornets acquired three straight singles wins to complete the 4-0 sweep.
Senior center fielder Tyler White stands ready at the plate Saturday, April 12, 2025. White went 2-5 against Davis, while scoring three runs on a dagger home run in the ninth inning.
Junior outfielder Lafulafu Malepeai lines up to bat against Northern Colorado Saturday, April 12, 2025. Malepeai was vital in Sacramento State’s sweep of Northern Colorado.
The State Hornet Broadcast: ASI Children’s Center, Antisemitism Investigation, Sac State’s budget deficit and sports
Senior right fielder Ryan Christiansen crosses the plate, representing the winning run in the walk-off win Saturday, April 12, 2025. This was Sac State’s fifth walk-off victory of the season, as well as their third extra-innings win.
The men’s basketball transfer portal opened on Monday, March 24. Sac State’s new head coach Mike Bibby looks to start his tenure with an entirely new roster.
Sac State men’s basketball is moving to the Hornet Pavillion starting next season. After only two winning seasons since 1991 in The Nest.
Created in Canva by Aliza Imran
(L-R) Sacramento State President Luke Wood stands with Sac State men’s basketball head coach Mike Bibby and Sac State Athletic Director Mark Orr Tuesday April 1, 2025. Bibby was introduced as the men’s basketball head coach in a press conference.
The women’s basketball transfer portal opened Monday morning, March 24, 2025. The Hornets need to fill seven roster spots and replace three starters. (Graphic created in Canva)
Senior center fielder Tyler White stands ready at the plate Saturday, April 12, 2025. White went 2-5 against Davis, while scoring three runs on a dagger home run in the ninth inning.
Senior right fielder Ryan Christiansen crosses the plate, representing the winning run in the walk-off win Saturday, April 12, 2025. This was Sac State’s fifth walk-off victory of the season, as well as their third extra-innings win.
Junior outfielder Ryan Christiansen swings through a pitch Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Christiansen was 0-2 against Davis with a ground out and a fly out before being pinch hit for.
Created in Canva by Aliza Imran
Freshman infielder Michael Perazzo crosses the plate Friday, March 7, 2025. Perazzo was the final out against Cal on Tuesday, leaving two stranded in the ninth inning.
Senior guard Jackson Slater jumps during pro day Monday, March 31, 2025. Slater reached a 32.5” vertical, his best in the pre-draft process.
Sacramento State guard Jackson Slater walks around Aggie Field at UC Davis during Sac State’s pro day Monday, March 31, 2025. Slater’s composite athletic score ranks in the top 100 of NFL prospect guards since 1987.
Former Sacramento State guard Jackson Slater throws a block for former Sac State running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver against Eastern Washington Saturday, Oct. 13, 2024. Slater said a well placed block is one of his favorite plays to watch on film.
Former Sac State guard Jackson Slater trains for the Combine at Exos in Phoenix, Arizona. Slater was a consensus All-American at Sac State last season. (Photos courtesy of Priority Sports and Entertainment)
Sac State Says: Students share their predictions for Super Bowl 59
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Cagnei Duncan runs during the 2021 cross-country Mark Covert Classic for Sacramento State on Sept. 4, 2021. She said that this past season, her 10th season running competitively overall, was her favorite season. (Photo courtesy of Cagnei Duncan)
Weekend Swarm Report: Baseball completes sweep and track starts strong
Sports editor Shaun Holkko and copy editor Robbie Pierce. Both of these State Hornet editors participated in sports they felt had lower profiles in high school.
Sac State cross country coach David Monk and a few members of the women's team watch as their fellow teammates run during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Sophomore midfielder Ellie Farber dribbling down the field against Northern Arizona in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. The Hornets went on to eliminate the Lumberjacks on Penalty Kicks 4-3.
Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Sierra Sonko makes a diving save in penalty shootouts against Idaho in the Big Sky Championship game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. The Hornets won the championship off penalty kicks 7-6 to secure the Big Sky Conference title.
Sacramento State head coach Randy Dedini holding up the Big Sky Conference Trophy after defeating Idaho in the championship game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. The Hornets beat the Vandals in penalty kicks, 7-6.
Sophomore forward Teysha-Ray Spinney-Kuahuia turns to intercept a pass against Northern Arizona Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Spinney-Kuahuia played 96 minutes against Montana on Friday, including all 20 minutes of overtime.
Redshirt freshman Sierra Sonko celebrating with team after a game-winning save against Northern Arizona Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. The Hornets move on and advance to the Big Sky Tournament semifinals.
Junior outfielder Lafulafu Malepeai lines up to bat against Northern Colorado Saturday, April 12, 2025. Malepeai was vital in Sacramento State’s sweep of Northern Colorado.
Junior pitcher Danyelle Leone throws a pitch vs Fresno State Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Her two strikeouts helped in the Hornets’ 3-2 comeback win.
Sophomore pitcher Alexa Ortiz prepares to close the third and final game of a series against Idaho State Saturday, March 29, 2025. With the Hornets leading 2-1 at the top of the sixth, Ortiz relieved senior pitcher Caroline Evans and forced two outs with a 1-2-3 double play.
Junior outfielder Faith Epperson slides into home plate after sprinting from second to add a run for the Hornets Sunday, March 23, 2025. The team lost its home series 0-3 versus Loyola Marymount.
Freshman utility player Madison Evers-Lyles throws a heater to first base to get an out Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The team played stellar defense in a 10-2 win versus Columbia.
Freshman forward Summah Hanson, distance runner Brandon Moreno, sophomores Kara Houghton and guard Benthe Versteeg, junior Zoe Ewell and senior third baseman Lewa Day all broke individual and season records in February of the spring semester. Six total records were broken by the Hornets and three more were tied. (Photos by Brionna Woody and Rinn Lee, photos courtesy of Sac State Athletics and Rhianna Kahley / NAU Athletics, graphic created in Canva by Ryan Lorenz)
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Sacramento State track and field throwers Shantel Nnaji (left) and Erin Whelan (right) pose in front of Tahoe Hall Friday, April 29, 2022. Both have made their names in Sac State track and field history through succeeding in record-breaking throws.
Sacramento State Sophomore sprinter LaTrouchka Duke poses at Hornet Stadium track on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Duke has recently placed second in the 60 meter Big Sky championship finale.
Devonn Johnson and teammate keep the lead on San Jose State at Sacramento State's Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose.
Sophomore Reese Walker sets up to return the oncoming ball with a forehand motion against Grand Canyon University Saturday, April 12, 2025. The sophomore’s match went unfinished, as the Hornets acquired three straight singles wins to complete the 4-0 sweep.
Created in Canva by Aliza Imran
Sophomore Reese Walker celebrates after taking a point against Big Sky Conference Opponent Montana State Friday, March 21, 2025. Walker won in straight sets contributing to the 7-0 sweep of the Bobcats.
Freshman Martin Duris returns the ball with a forehand motion at fifth doubles Saturday, March 15, 2025. Duris swept in two sets contributing to the 7-0 victory against Eastern Washington.
Freshman Gur Libal looks to return the ball with forehand motion against New Mexico State Friday, March 7, 2025. Libal’s doubles went unfinished at first, as the Hornets won the doubles point at second and third that led to the 5-2 victory.
Sacramento State volleyball in a team huddle after their matchup against Stanford Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Stanford swept the Hornets 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Senior outside hitters Bridgette Smith and Caitlin Volkmann at UC Davis Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Smith spiked the ball and Volkmann dug out the ball, but were defeated by the Aggies despite their efforts.
Sacramento State volleyball in a huddle during their match against the Idaho Vandals Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 in The Nest. The Hornets swept the Vandals 3-0 and led in every statistical category.
Sac State senior outside hitter Bridgette Smith jumps up for the kill against senior middle blocker Kendall Robertson and opposite hitter Sophia Wadsworth of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. The Hornets had 56 kills compared to the Lumberjacks’ 42.
Senior outside hitter Caitlin Volkmann and sophomore middle blocker Karlie Spohn go up for the block against Portland State Friday, Oct.4, 2024. The Hornets frontline came to defend, at one point blocking the Vikings in three consecutive kill attempts.
Mike Infante posed for the camera in front of greenery at Sacramento State March 28, 2025. Infante gained media attention through performing in bodybuilding competitions and has since made it to the big screen playing Nick in the recently released “Freaky Tales.”
Fantasy is a huge genre that encompasses many subgenres, tropes and themes. Here are some children’s, young adult and high fantasy books that all provide entertaining stories that anyone can enjoy. (Graphic created in Canva by Rinn Lee)
Students held a banner at the front of the Out of the Darkness Walk Thursday, April 10, 2025. The banner stated the name of the event.
Malcolm Todd dropped his first studio album, “Malcolm Todd,” on Friday, April 4, 2025. The album consists of 14 tracks across 37 minutes and only features one other artist. (Graphic created in Canva by Jocelyn Hill and Delaney Joyce)
Disney’s newest live-action remake of the company's first animated feature caused much controversy. Regardless, the film’s content cannot be anything more than just alright. (Photo courtesy of Disney, graphic created in Canva)
Michelle Dahl and Gina Grice in front of some of their work Thursday, March 13, 2025. Their art is on display at Gallery 1075 in West Sacramento until March 31.
A couple stands admiring Dominick Porras’ artwork in the University Union gallery, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Porras captured a variety of photos ranging from portraits to objects, all black and white photos.
Guests view portraits at the ‘16 Black Classicists’ gallery in the University Union Gallery Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. The gallery focuses on Black scholars in classicism.
A large altar sits near the entrance to the California Museum Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. The altar was erected by local restaurateur Ernesto Delgado in honor of his mother.
Two gallery attendees view four portrait pieces in the University Union Gallery Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Guests were able to attend a special opening ceremony of the “For the People” photo gallery.
Chef Aguilar and Chef Villanueva display their dishes for this year’s Battle of the Chefs competition Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Only one of the chefs will move on to the final round at the University of New Mexico after judges decide on a winner.
A spread of various items from the Habit Burger in the Sac State University Union Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Since opening its first location in Santa Barbara, CA in 1969, the burger franchise has grown to 395 locations worldwide.
Baking is a perfect way to pass the time when out of class. Try out these family-vetted recipes over winter break. (Graphic made in Canva by Delaney Joyce)
Guest Chef Ashly Mejia-Ferreras showed attendees how to make morir soñando Sept. 24, 2024. Mejia-Ferreras shared that the lime juice needs to be added last or the milk will curdle in the drink.
Where to eat on a student budget?: Low-cost options around Sac State
Malcolm Todd dropped his first studio album, “Malcolm Todd,” on Friday, April 4, 2025. The album consists of 14 tracks across 37 minutes and only features one other artist. (Graphic created in Canva by Jocelyn Hill and Delaney Joyce)
Estudiantes reaccionan al nuevo álbum de Bad Bunny: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Kitty Craft performs at the Star Theater in Portland, Oregon on Feb. 23, 2025. The band will be making its first appearance in Sacramento at Harlow’s this Saturday, March 29. (Courtesy of Samantha Klopp)
Graphic made in Canva
Playboi Carti dropped his fourth major label project “MUSIC” on March 14. The album has 30 songs and features artists such as Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and Travis Scott. (Photo courtesy of AWGE and Interscope Records, Graphic made in Canva by Chris D. Johnson)
Mike Infante posed for the camera in front of greenery at Sacramento State March 28, 2025. Infante gained media attention through performing in bodybuilding competitions and has since made it to the big screen playing Nick in the recently released “Freaky Tales.”
Nate Duke Lopez as Christopher Boone reaching upward in the Playwrights’ Theatre on March 18, 2025. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time delves into the story of a 15-year-old neurodivergent boy as he goes on a journey to solve unexpected mysteries. (Photo by Charr Crail)
The promo art for “When We Were Colored: A Mother’s Story” displays a picture of Eva Rutland holding the hands of her eldest daughters, Ginger and Patty-Jo. Most of Eva Rutland’s children were mentioned but never directly shown in the show, since only six actors comprised the cast. (Photo Courtesy of The Guild Theater)
(L-R) Antonio Hernandez, Victoria Chung, Brenna Dunivan, Isabella Ignacio, Anthony Tran, Ella Acosta and Mia Kaanapu in “Everybody” at Playwrights Theatre inside Shasta Hall Wednesday, March 8, 2023. They all play multiple characters in this production.
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
Mike Infante posed for the camera in front of greenery at Sacramento State March 28, 2025. Infante gained media attention through performing in bodybuilding competitions and has since made it to the big screen playing Nick in the recently released “Freaky Tales.”
Disney’s newest live-action remake of the company's first animated feature caused much controversy. Regardless, the film’s content cannot be anything more than just alright. (Photo courtesy of Disney, graphic created in Canva)
Graphic made in Canva
Jeff Fong stands posed looking at the camera Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Fong said that the visual medium of movies helps him tell stories.
Graphic made in Canva
Mike Infante posed for the camera in front of greenery at Sacramento State March 28, 2025. Infante gained media attention through performing in bodybuilding competitions and has since made it to the big screen playing Nick in the recently released “Freaky Tales.”
Multiple students with disabilities have expressed discontent with current classroom accessibility Tuesday, April 2, 2025. With upcoming updates to classroom furniture, the Sacramento State disabled community is optimistic about the future of accessibility on campus. (Graphic created in Canva)
International students and alumni at CSUs are having their visas revoked by the federal government. According to the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the number of visas cancelled “might be over 300.” (Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace and Aliza Imran)
Web pages for Sacramento State’s Anti Racism and Inclusive Campus Plan, DEI initiatives and Transgender Awareness Week have been removed. Sac State shouldn’t be reversing its public support for DEI in times of political pressure. (Graphic made in Canva)
JP Smith sits in the dugout at John Smith Field before practice Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Smith put in a lot of off-season work after breaking the home run record in the final game of the 2024 season, playing in the Cape Cod League for the Orleans Firebirds and working on his swing.
Students held a banner at the front of the Out of the Darkness Walk Thursday, April 10, 2025. The banner stated the name of the event.
The State Hornet Broadcast: ASI Children’s Center, Antisemitism Investigation, Sac State’s budget deficit and sports
Senior guard Jackson Slater jumps during pro day Monday, March 31, 2025. Slater reached a 32.5” vertical, his best in the pre-draft process.
Screenshot
The Denim Nuns start the week by rocking out at the KSSU radio station Thursday, March 20, 2025. The band performed songs from their newest album “Academic Comeback of the Century.”
Created in Canva by Aliza Imran
Graphic created in Canva
Estudiantes reaccionan al nuevo álbum de Bad Bunny: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Graphic made in Canva
Hive Scores Episode 1: Escaping to the Country with Stardew Valley
The State Hornet Podcast: Causeway Boxing Classic, rejection of Prop 6 and the Native American College
The State Hornet Podcast: 5k for breast cancer, Folklórico dance instructor, Día de Los Muertos
The State Hornet Podcast: Sac State football, GoldenSky Festival, 'For the People' gallery
The State Hornet Podcast: Stadium renderings, La Bienvenida and Ace of Spades
The State Hornet Podcast: Winter commencement to be held in Golden 1 Center, FAFSA delays cause issues
State Hornet Spotlight: Sac State professor on becoming a Multi-Hyphenate
State Hornet Spotlight: Jared Gipson’s breakout season and TikTok success
State Hornet Spotlight: Football recruit Carson Conklin comes to Sac State
Former Sacramento State receiver Isiah Hennie tries to juke University of Incarnate Word freshman cornerback Marquis Britten Sept. 9, 2017 at Hornet Stadium. Hennie has spent the last four years searching for an opprotunity to play professional football. (Photo by Matthew Nobert. Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)
Discussing the journey of women of color in modern-day America: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT
Graphic made in Canva
Newsletter editor Odin Rasco, opinion editor Kris Hall and audience engagement staffer Krys Shahin debate the worthiness of Scooby-Doo being named the best movie franchise in the 2022 edition of State Hornet March Madness. Scooby-Doo beat out the MCU in the finals by a wide margin. (Graphic made in Photoshop by Mack Ervin III)
Thumbnail by James Fife (Canva)
Graphic made in Canva
STATE HORNET BUZZED: Halloween Special
La oficina de Promoción y Alcance Estudiantil de ASI, donde los empleados de ASI trabajan para promover programas y servicios el martes 4 de marzo de 2025. Los estudiantes y profesores del campus han discutido la formación de un nuevo sindicato después de que se prestaran múltiples acusaciones de represión sindical y discriminación contra ASI.
Un grupo de personas marchando el 22 de febrero de 2025, llevando banderas de México. La multitud se dirige hacia el Capitolio y la sede de ICE en Sacramento.
Estudiantes y activistas en Sac State protestaron en solidaridad con la comunidad inmigrante
Los estudiantes de Sac State se solidarizan durante la protesta contra la inmigración que tuvo lugar el martes 11 de febrero de 2025 en el patio de la biblioteca. La protesta consistió en testimonios personales, discursos informativos y cánticos en apoyo a la comunidad inmigrante.
La Universidad Estatal de Sacramento anunció una iniciativa que implementará el primer y más grande sistema universitario impulsado por IA. La CSU planea poner a disposición estas herramientas en las próximas semanas. (Gráfico hecho en Canva por Kai Arellano)
The State Hornet Broadcast: ASI Children’s Center, Antisemitism Investigation, Sac State’s budget deficit and sports
Screenshot
Estudiantes reaccionan al nuevo álbum de Bad Bunny: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Hive Scores Episode 1: Escaping to the Country with Stardew Valley
Crafting Identity: Women’s Resource Center helps students explore identity through art
Students held a banner at the front of the Out of the Darkness Walk Thursday, April 10, 2025. The banner stated the name of the event.
Senior guard Jackson Slater jumps during pro day Monday, March 31, 2025. Slater reached a 32.5” vertical, his best in the pre-draft process.
The Denim Nuns start the week by rocking out at the KSSU radio station Thursday, March 20, 2025. The band performed songs from their newest album “Academic Comeback of the Century.”
A1 Combat Fighter Amir Najjar lands a head kick against A1 Combat fighter Michael Seely Friday, March 7, 2025. Najjar won the bout by unanimous decision.
The view from the top of the State Capitol shows seemingly endless signs Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Californians showed up en masse to join the the protest against Project 2025.
From curtain call to camera roll: Sac State student, actor and disability advocate makes Hollywood debut

The inspiring journey of Sacramento’s rising star Mike Infante
Byline photo of Delaney Joyce
Delaney Joyce, Arts & Entertainment EditorApril 18, 2025
Delaney Joyce
Mike Infante posed for the camera in front of greenery at Sacramento State March 28, 2025. Infante gained media attention through performing in bodybuilding competitions and has since made it to the big screen playing Nick in the recently released “Freaky Tales.”

For 23-year-old Sacramento native and “Freaky Tales” star Mike Infante, his ultimate goal in life has been to make it onto the big screen. From performing on the stage to fighting bad guys in his Hollywood debut, he’s here to prove that as a person with cerebral palsy, the sky’s the limit.

“Having a disability, people undermine you because they see one thing, a physical attribute, and they’re like, ‘You can’t do this.’ Well yes I can, I can prove you wrong,” Infante said. “I’ll show you I can do anything.”

Infante, diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, underwent a rhizotomy at 11-years-old to improve his walking ability. He said this surgery opened doors for him and inadvertently led to him discovering a love for television.

“During the time I was in sixth grade, for half the year, I was in the hospital. So I was watching a bunch of cable TV, like Nickelodeon, Disney channel,” Infante said. “My main goal was getting on that screen. I told my mama, ‘How can I get on TV?’”

Mike Infante on a film camera interface during the filming of “Freaky Tales.” In the film, Infante’s character, Nick, is a member of the Gilman punks within the first chapter. (Photo courtesy of Mike Infante)

In pursuit of his silver-screen dreams he enrolled in classes at a local community theater and fell into the world of acting for the stage.

Infante has performed in over 30 theater productions across school and community shows. After graduating from Sheldon High School in Elk Grove, he went on to pursue a theater major at Cosumnes River College before transferring to Sacramento State as a communication studies major and theater minor.

He most recently performed in Sac State’s production of “A Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” where Infante took to the stage to play the secretive, brooding Ed, the lead character’s father.

RELATED: ‘Does that mean I can do anything?’: Sac State play aims to demystify neurodivergency

At the age of 17 Infante worked alongside youth with disabilities through the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers, helping to educate them on the milestones of disabled people’s rights and ADA protests.

“I truly believe that people with disabilities don’t get a lot of credit, and acting for me was always an escape to be whoever I wanted to be,” Infante said. “I think now as I’m getting older I feel the essence and power of art shedding light on different aspects.”

Infante initially caught the public eye through posting content to social media about being a disabled bodybuilder. It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that he saw a drastic surge in engagement.

“We were all at home watching social media, TikTok, whatever. So, during that time, I used to post workout content when I was competing for my first show ever,” Infante said.

He said his father, a boxer, taught him that a healthy mind and body is key. Infante has competed in several bodybuilding competitions since 2020, recently winning the July 2024 California Natural Muscle Mayhem competition in the wheelchair bodybuilding category.

The rapid engagement on his bodybuilding content led to a multitude of outlets recognizing him, such as Good Day Sacramento and USA Wire. Catapulted into the spotlight, Infante took the reins on this opportunity to forward his acting career.

Infante acted in a number of smaller short films and dabbled in producing and directing film, before landing a role in Hollywood film “Freaky Tales” that would change his life.

“When I booked the job, I didn’t have an agent or a manager,” Infante said. “A buddy of mine said ‘Hey, there’s this film casting that uses crutches,’ and I’m like ‘I use crutches for short distances.’”

“Freaky Tales” is an action-comedy film written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, starring Pedro Pascal, Normani, Angus Cloud and more. The movie follows an NBA Star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teenage punks and a debt collector throughout four separate chapters set within 1987 Oakland.

Infante’s character, Nick, stars in the first chapter about the Gilman punk scene. The early 1990s punk history landmark, 924 Gilman Street, serves as an epicenter of activity within the chapter where Nick and his fellow Gilmans band together to fight against a group of neo-Nazis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Infante (@mikeyyinfante)

Infante said he personally connected with the message of “Freaky Tales,” and felt grateful to be part of a story that echoed the motivational themes that have led him into his present position.

“This movie talks about issues that are really prevalent today. It’s about the underdog, good versus evil, and trying to overcome,” Infante said. “For me specifically, I was always bullied as a kid, I was always picked on and for this movie to shine light on the underdogs and show people that anything is possible is truly a blessing.”

Sacramento has been historically excluded from California film-hub conversations, but heads are now turning toward the Greta Gerwig-fuelled Sactown renaissance. Infante’s rise is kismet, most accented by his authentic connection to his home and family.

“Our city is underrated. There’s certain things about us that people overlook,” Infante said. “I think now with the film industry and how things are coming about, we have little moves here and there. We have actors from Sac State like Ryan Coogler and all these alumni, so I think it’s really shining a light on what Sacramento can do and the art that surrounds it.”

Infante said his mother is a strong motivator for who he is today, encouraging him to reach for the stars in spite of the struggles he has faced with his disability.

“I think my mama really pushed me to be who I am, along with my family,” Infante said. “When I was born the doctors doubted me, and look where I am now. I have a disability, but I’ve proved people wrong ever since then.”

16-year-old Mike Infante with his parents, Chasidy and Angel Infante. Infante said his family has been a major support for him throughout his life, motivating him to achieve his dreams. (Photo courtesy of Mike Infante)

Reflecting on how far he’s come, Infante is excited for what the future holds, and looks forward to graduating this spring, continuing his acting career and advocating for people with disabilities.

“What I’m doing in my life, being a role model for younger generations of kids with disabilities, it shows them that if they want to play baseball, be a dancer, be a musician or whatever, that they can chase their dreams as well,” Infante said.

About the Contributor
Delaney Joyce
Delaney Joyce, A&E Editor
(she/her) Delaney Joyce is a junior public relations and communications student in her fourth semester at The State Hornet. She is returning as the arts & entertainment editor where she hopes to expand coverage of food, music and events in the Sacramento community. When she isn’t writing she loves camping, making music and exploring the city.
