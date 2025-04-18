From curtain call to camera roll: Sac State student, actor and disability advocate makes Hollywood debut

For 23-year-old Sacramento native and “Freaky Tales” star Mike Infante, his ultimate goal in life has been to make it onto the big screen. From performing on the stage to fighting bad guys in his Hollywood debut, he’s here to prove that as a person with cerebral palsy, the sky’s the limit.

“Having a disability, people undermine you because they see one thing, a physical attribute, and they’re like, ‘You can’t do this.’ Well yes I can, I can prove you wrong,” Infante said. “I’ll show you I can do anything.”

Infante, diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, underwent a rhizotomy at 11-years-old to improve his walking ability. He said this surgery opened doors for him and inadvertently led to him discovering a love for television.

“During the time I was in sixth grade, for half the year, I was in the hospital. So I was watching a bunch of cable TV, like Nickelodeon, Disney channel,” Infante said. “My main goal was getting on that screen. I told my mama, ‘How can I get on TV?’”

In pursuit of his silver-screen dreams he enrolled in classes at a local community theater and fell into the world of acting for the stage.

Infante has performed in over 30 theater productions across school and community shows. After graduating from Sheldon High School in Elk Grove, he went on to pursue a theater major at Cosumnes River College before transferring to Sacramento State as a communication studies major and theater minor.

He most recently performed in Sac State’s production of “A Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” where Infante took to the stage to play the secretive, brooding Ed, the lead character’s father.

At the age of 17 Infante worked alongside youth with disabilities through the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers, helping to educate them on the milestones of disabled people’s rights and ADA protests.

“I truly believe that people with disabilities don’t get a lot of credit, and acting for me was always an escape to be whoever I wanted to be,” Infante said. “I think now as I’m getting older I feel the essence and power of art shedding light on different aspects.”

Infante initially caught the public eye through posting content to social media about being a disabled bodybuilder. It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that he saw a drastic surge in engagement.

“We were all at home watching social media, TikTok, whatever. So, during that time, I used to post workout content when I was competing for my first show ever,” Infante said.

He said his father, a boxer, taught him that a healthy mind and body is key. Infante has competed in several bodybuilding competitions since 2020, recently winning the July 2024 California Natural Muscle Mayhem competition in the wheelchair bodybuilding category.



The rapid engagement on his bodybuilding content led to a multitude of outlets recognizing him, such as Good Day Sacramento and USA Wire. Catapulted into the spotlight, Infante took the reins on this opportunity to forward his acting career.

Infante acted in a number of smaller short films and dabbled in producing and directing film, before landing a role in Hollywood film “Freaky Tales” that would change his life.

“When I booked the job, I didn’t have an agent or a manager,” Infante said. “A buddy of mine said ‘Hey, there’s this film casting that uses crutches,’ and I’m like ‘I use crutches for short distances.’”

“Freaky Tales” is an action-comedy film written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, starring Pedro Pascal, Normani, Angus Cloud and more. The movie follows an NBA Star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teenage punks and a debt collector throughout four separate chapters set within 1987 Oakland.

Infante’s character, Nick, stars in the first chapter about the Gilman punk scene. The early 1990s punk history landmark, 924 Gilman Street, serves as an epicenter of activity within the chapter where Nick and his fellow Gilmans band together to fight against a group of neo-Nazis.



Infante said he personally connected with the message of “Freaky Tales,” and felt grateful to be part of a story that echoed the motivational themes that have led him into his present position.

“This movie talks about issues that are really prevalent today. It’s about the underdog, good versus evil, and trying to overcome,” Infante said. “For me specifically, I was always bullied as a kid, I was always picked on and for this movie to shine light on the underdogs and show people that anything is possible is truly a blessing.”

Sacramento has been historically excluded from California film-hub conversations, but heads are now turning toward the Greta Gerwig-fuelled Sactown renaissance. Infante’s rise is kismet, most accented by his authentic connection to his home and family.

“Our city is underrated. There’s certain things about us that people overlook,” Infante said. “I think now with the film industry and how things are coming about, we have little moves here and there. We have actors from Sac State like Ryan Coogler and all these alumni, so I think it’s really shining a light on what Sacramento can do and the art that surrounds it.”

Infante said his mother is a strong motivator for who he is today, encouraging him to reach for the stars in spite of the struggles he has faced with his disability.

“I think my mama really pushed me to be who I am, along with my family,” Infante said. “When I was born the doctors doubted me, and look where I am now. I have a disability, but I’ve proved people wrong ever since then.”

Reflecting on how far he’s come, Infante is excited for what the future holds, and looks forward to graduating this spring, continuing his acting career and advocating for people with disabilities.

“What I’m doing in my life, being a role model for younger generations of kids with disabilities, it shows them that if they want to play baseball, be a dancer, be a musician or whatever, that they can chase their dreams as well,” Infante said.