BREAKING: Sac State hiring Shaquille O’Neal as men’s basketball voluntary general manager

Sacramento State is hiring NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal as the voluntary general manager for the men’s basketball team, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Shaquille O’Neal has agreed to become the men’s basketball general manager of Sacramento State, sources tell ESPN. It will be a voluntary role for Shaq, whose son, Shaqir O’Neal, also plays for Sac State under Mike Bibby. Shaq and Bibby form a star duo as college GM and coach. pic.twitter.com/3F2NQBbhf7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2025

O’Neal’s son, Shaqir O’Neal, transferred to Sac State earlier this month after former Sacramento King guard Mike Bibby was hired as the men’s head basketball coach.

“Shaq and I have a good relationship,” Bibby said in his introductory press conference. “Probably wasn’t good when we were playing against each other. A lot of trying to get a rivalry going, trying to make it big time.”



The Hornets have been making waves with their men’s basketball team. Bibby was hired on March 24 and has since brought in multiple transfers and cleaned house of their 2024-2025 roster.

After the team went 7-25 last season, the Hornets look to completely retool their roster and front office. Now, in addition to constructing a new arena, the Hornets are hiring a splash general manager.

Former Sac State men’s basketball player Zach Chappell currently serves as the assistant general manager after being an assistant coach in the 2024-25 season.

Sac State President Luke Wood took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to shout out the newly hired Bibby on the transformation of the men’s basketball team within the last month.

Wood said, “Appreciate the vision and leadership of Coach [Mike Bibby].”

The school has been making headlines in recent months with the announcement that it is filing for the FBS as an independent and new facilities being built.