The State Hornet Podcast: Causeway Boxing Classic, rejection of Prop 6 and the Native American College

In this episode of The State Hornet Podcast, Aliza Imran, Nancy Rodriguez Bonilla and Aaron Lofton go over campus news.

Rodriguez Bonilla goes over the failed promises of the California Tribal College, the announcement of the Native American College opening and the Esak’tima Center.

Imran talks about the three-day International Conference of Genocide, Project Rebound and winter activities around Sacramento. Lofton discusses the Causeway Boxing Classic event and the reactions to the rejection of Proposition 6.

Show notes:

President Luke Wood announces opening of the Native American College

Defeated at the polls, California voters reject Proposition 6

Transforming lives: Project Rebound Outreach Coordinator helps students get a second chance