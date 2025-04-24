Sac State looks for second ring as they attempt to answer the call

Sacramento State looks to defend its crown as Big Sky Conference champions after posting an impressive 19-3 overall record and a 7-1 conference record. The Hornets enter the Big Sky tournament with a bye after a triumphant 4-3 victory against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday, April 19.

While the tournament began on Thursday, the second-seeded Hornets got an extra day to rest before their rematch against the third-seeded Vandals on Friday at 8 a.m.

The rematch is their first step in defending their 2024 Big Sky title.

The nationally-ranked Hornets caught fire in the late part of the season. Since their 5-2 loss to the first-seeded Northern Arizona, the Hornets have rattled off four straight wins.

Sac State made time for spring cleaning and brought out the brooms, sweeping in three straight matches. Sweeps have become a common occurrence for Sac State, holding opponents scoreless in 10 of their 22 regular-season games.

Despite the Hornets’ domination, the Vandals posed one of the biggest threats in the Big Sky tournament. Idaho enters the tournament with an overall 14-5 record and a 6-2 record in the Big Sky.

Historically, the Hornets have the Vandals’ number, with a total record of 6-5 dating back to 2011. However, in their most recent matchup, the Vandals pushed them to a final set. This feat hasn’t been accomplished since April 2 against nationally-ranked Long Beach State, who sat at 67th.

Though the Vandals come into the tournament as a third seed, the Hornets bring a championship pedigree, giving them the slight edge in the contest. The Hornets boast a plethora of talent up and down the roster, receiving All-Conference honors this season.

…

Congrats to our six Hornets were named to the All-@BigSkyConf postseason honor roll on Wednesday… ⬇️ : https://t.co/da5RVfa6bv#StingersUp pic.twitter.com/qSOZY1kmmv — Sacramento State Women’s Tennis (@SacStateWTennis) April 23, 2025

Six Hornets were mentioned for Big Sky honors on Wednesday, April 23. Senior Maddy Ferreros was named to the Big Sky’s first team in singles, along with All-Conference honorable mentions sophomore Elena Mercioiu in singles and junior Palina Saulevich in doubles.

Sophomores Reese Walker and Lou Baudouin will be the keys to victory for the Hornets. Both were recognized with All-Conference honors, as well. Walker was named to the All-Conference first team for singles and received an honorable mention for doubles, while Baudouin earned a spot in the All-Conference second team for singles.

The two were also a part of the 2024 championship team, adding postseason experience to the matchup.

They both demonstrate consistent usage of power in their forehand and backhand swings, making them hard for opponents to defend. Walker and Baudouin never stay stagnant on the court, using mobility to their advantage.

In addition to the returning members of the championship team, the Hornets have also been able to rely on fresh talent.

Though it’s her first year on the collegiate level, freshman Emilija Pranyte has been essential in the Hornets’ victories all season. Pranyte has delivered power through her backhand and forehand swings that often led to straight-set wins in singles throughout the year. In tandem with Baudouin, the two were named to the All-Conference second team doubles.

If the Hornets’ high-octane offense gets off to a hot start, it can put them in the driver’s seat where they’ll control the pace of the game. If they can maintain a faster style of play, they’ll be able to dictate the pace in their favor.

RELATED: Sac State reloads, not rebuilds, in youth-driven title defense

Even though the Vandals prove to be a tough matchup, the Hornets have flexed their poise in close games, something vital to winning in the postseason.

The game will likely be competitive, seeing that the third-seeded Vandals were a team that pushed the Hornets to a match point.. With that said, the Hornets haven’t shown signs of inconsistency that could disrupt the fast and vigorous pace they utilize.

The head-to-head rematch begins at 8 a.m. on Friday.



