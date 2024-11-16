Sac State’s backup goalkeeper wins historic tournament MVP recording 0 minutes

Sacramento State women’s soccer won the 2024 Big Sky Conference tournament in Missoula, Montana, Sunday with the MVP award going to a player who didn’t record a single minute all tournament.

The Hornets went into penalty kicks in all three of their games in the Big Sky Tournament. Redshirt freshman backup goalkeeper Sierra Sonko was the chosen goalkeeper, with the Hornets’ postseason lives on the line.

Around a week before the tournament, Sonko said the Hornets started practicing penalty kick shootouts to prepare for the possible scenario of a draw during the playoffs.

“During practices, we practiced PK shootouts and I always saved a couple,” Sonko said. “They’re like, ‘If we go into PKs, you’re gonna go in,’ and I just had to lock in.”

Sac State head coach Randy Dedini said it was a careful decision to sub in Sonko for the penalty kicks.

“Everybody on our team has a certain skill set,” Dedini said. “As a coach, try to utilize the talents that your players have. Sierra was on the scout team. Our first team was going against her, and I think all three times, she saved at least two.”

With their season on the line entering penalty kicks that will determine who advances, Dedini and the other coaches decided to go with Sonko for the penalty kicks.

“To make that call to put Sierra in and take Izzy out was a pretty big gamble, and the gamble completely worked out,” Dedini said.

Sonko said she knew the stakes and was thrilled to be given the chance.

“There’s a lot of adrenaline,” Sonko said. “I was like, ‘Damn, they trust me enough to be in there,’ I was super happy they trusted me to be in there.”

Sac State’s starting goalkeeper, sophomore Izzy Palmatier, was supportive and said that it was best for the team if Sonko was the one out there for penalty kicks.

“When we were practicing during PK shootouts before we left for Missoula, she was way better at saving them,” Palmatier said. “I definitely support her going into that moment because when one of our teammates is able to showcase their strengths and ultimately help us get that win, then we all win in the end.”

RELATED: Hornets crowned Big Sky champions after third consecutive win in penalty kicks



Sonko played only once during the regular season for less than five minutes against Idaho State, recording one save and no goals allowed on Friday, Oct. 4.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Hornets went into penalty kicks against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after 110 minutes, with play tied 2-2.

The Hornets eliminated the Lumberjacks from penalty kicks 4-3 after Sonko made the game-winning save sending them to the semifinals.

The semifinals came down to penalty kicks again, Sonko made two saves, as Hornets’ redshirt senior defender Sydney Sharts won the game by knocking through the final goal to eliminate the Grizzlies in penalty kicks 4-3.

In the championship game, after another 110 minutes, Sac State and Idaho were tied 0-0. It came down to penalty kicks once again, this time for the Big Sky title.

The Hornets and Vandals went into sudden death after tying in the first five penalty kicks 4-4. On the eighth penalty kick, Idaho was trailing Sac State 7-6, needing a goal to tie and extend the game.

Sonko had other plans, winning the game with a diving save to her right to dethrone the defending champs and crown Sac State the conference champions for the first time since 2010.

“I had to remind myself that even though it’s a very big moment,” Sonko said. “If I weren’t to save enough for us to qualify, I gave it my all.”

Sonko made two saves in each of the three penalty shootouts, recording six total saves in the tournament and winning the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

Dedini said he felt this championship was a whole team effort where everyone pitched in to help win it for each other.

“I felt like it brought the team even more close together,” Dedini said. “Just utilizing more of our players and more skill sets of everyone on the team was an awesome experience.”

Sonko said she was excited when she won and celebrated with her team immediately after the game-winning save.

“Honestly, it felt great because I was there to help my teammates out, make sure that my first string goalkeeper was getting her work in,” Sonko said. “I was there making sure my teammates were getting to every tackle, yelling on the bench. I felt like a really good cheerleader, so getting MVP feels great.”