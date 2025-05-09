Voting AD part 2
Deans share crucial information about proposed Student Success Fee
Deans share crucial information about proposed Student Success Fee

The fee is said to uniquely address Academic Affairs’ long-standing structural deficit
Byline photo of Annie Biebl
Annie Biebl, News Staffer
May 9, 2025
Annie Biebl
Sac State has proposed a Student Success Fee to address Academic Affairs’ ongoing budget shortfall. The fee would be the first of its kind at the university, and must be voted on by the student body in order to be approved. (Graphic made in Canva by Annie Biebl)

Editor’s note: This article reflects the information available as of the date of publication. Any instances where notable information was changed during the process has been noted in the article.

The college deans of Sacramento State hosted panels the week of April 28 through May 8 to discuss the proposed Student Success Fee, which would have each student pay an additional $360 per semester to directly support Academic Affairs.

If approved, Sac State said the fee would help restore class availability for the fall 2025 schedule. Without it, course sections at Sac State will be cut by 46% and further layoffs will follow, according to Sac State.

Previously, Sac State had said the fee would go into effect fall 2026, however if approved, the fee would take effect in fall 2025, according to the panel.

Deans said that while there are no expectations placed on students, it is essential they are fully informed ahead of the May 13-14 vote.

“We’re not here to sell it, we’re here to give information,” Mary Maguire, dean of the college of health and human services, said. “This is an opportunity for students to be able to make a decision about how to move forward.”

RELATED: President Luke Wood updates financial plan to navigate $37 million deficit

Purpose and Use of the Fee

The fee would create a recurring revenue stream specifically for Academic Affairs, addressing a long-standing structural deficit separate from the current $37 million shortfall caused by broader $375 million California State University wide cuts.

The funding would be used to restore previously cut courses, expand class sections and support student professional development.
Shannon Datwyler, professor and chair of biological sciences, said if the fee is not approved the university will not have enough funding for additional class sections. She also said that Academic Affairs will face another $6 million reduction next year, adding onto the current $18 million budget cut.

Datwyler said this will affect graduation progress for many students, but deans are working to prevent any impact on Sac State’s accreditation.

Amy Kautzman, dean and director of the university library, said current budget constraints have already resulted in changes to services at Sac State.

“This summer we’re closing the library on weekends. We’ve never done that before,” Kautzman said. “That means students don’t have work, and that means that people don’t have access to Wi-Fi, air conditioning or a location to do their work.”

In response to concerns about guaranteeing class availability, Kevan Shafizadeh, dean of the college of engineering and computer science, said the classes have been planned, but can’t be opened without stable funding.

“A lot of our departments have hidden sections they were planning on opening, and then they were told that we had these budget constraints,” Shafizadeh said. “They’re waiting to open them, but they’re not going to be able to during our current budget situation.”

If the fee is not approved, Datwyler said further course cuts, section reductions and faculty layoffs are expected, beginning with lecturers on annual and three-year contracts. She said it could also affect those faculty who were aiming for tenure, a position that secures professors’ jobs.

“Speaking for natural sciences, math and geography, we will not be touching tenure track faculty lines,” Datwyler said.

RELATED: Students and faculty walk out over layoffs, course cuts and fee increases

Student Concerns and Voting

Some students at the panels voiced frustration, viewing the fee as an ultimatum. Deans said in response that a student vote is required for the Student Success Fee.

This particular fee was chosen due to Sac State President Luke Wood’s commitment to no further fee increase proposals from his administration for the next three years at Sac State. Past fee increases were proposed by Wood and approved through the alternative consultation process, which was guided by forums and recommendations from the Student Fee Advisory Committee.

Three students in the forum questioned why CSU’s $8 billion in reserves couldn’t be used to address the funding issue instead of relying on student funds.

The deans said they agreed and they would prefer state funding to cover these needs rather than relying on student fees, but acknowledged the reality of a structural deficit in the university’s annual budget.

Maguire said only $220 million, which could address just 60% of CSU’s broader $375 million budget cut, is actually usable. Even if the funds were accessible to Sac State, it would be a one-time fix rather than sustainable income, Maguire said.

“When I look at the schedule it just rips my heart out because I know that students are not getting the classes they need,” Datwyler said. “But I also have financial responsibility for the college and I know that I cannot overspend my budget.”

Datwyler said she thinks other CSU campuses will propose similar fees because tuition has not kept up with costs.

Despite the implementation of a multi-year tuition increase expected to generate $860 million over five years. This revenue remains insufficient to address the CSU’s substantial budget deficit, covering only 86% of operational costs and leaving a significant funding gap.

“The cost of education is going up and the state contribution is going down, and I don’t know that we’re likely to see that change in the near future,” Datwyler said.

Oversight and Implementation

A student success fee committee which will comprise of at least eight students, from undergraduate studies, continuing education and representatives from the library, would oversee its allocation.

“The committee has the ability to allocate as well as keep the deans accountable for how fees are used,” Greg Shaw, interim dean of the college of education, said.

Initially, the funds, which are anticipated to raise over $21 million annually, would focus on adding class sections.
After two years, the committee could redirect funds to other priorities such as accreditation, new program development and student services.

The fee would increase over time by 2% annually or at the rate of inflation, whichever is lower.

Datwyler said the fee would be covered by Pell Grants and factored into financial aid calculations.

Originally, the deans said 3% of the funds would go toward financial aid for students who don’t qualify for the Pell Grant and another 3% would support services for students with disabilities.

While the financial need allocation remains the same, Sac State updated its Student Success Fee page on Monday, May 5, revising the original promised allocation of 3% toward disability support services to a fixed rate of $10 per semester.

RELATED: BREAKING: Sac State cancels plans to consolidate college oversight

Maguire said the $360 fee is lower than similar fees at other CSU campuses and emphasized it would be fully dedicated to academic support.
When asked if the fee is college-based, Maguire said the fee would not be more costly for one college than another. Maguire also said distribution would be determined by the student committee based on what best supports each college and the university, with a focus on classes and student success.

Maguire said the Student Success Fee Committee will accept proposals from college deans, determining how this fee will be allocated across the seven colleges and the Sac State Library.

“Although it’s specifically about student success, it’s about getting through and graduating in a more timely way,” Maguire said, “The students on the committee will make a determination about where that funding goes, and how it flows into various colleges.”

Sac State previously said that the Student Success Fee would be voted on within each respective college, with those passing the fee returning to normal operations and expanding services. This plan was changed to allow the fee to be implemented across all colleges, if approved.

Deans said more outreach is planned, including tabling events in the Library Quad and Lassen Hall. If the fee is approved, deans expect to announce the outcome and updated course offerings by the end of May.

The California Faculty Association’s Sacramento Chapter and Students for Quality Education have provided a Budget Advocacy Toolkit that provides context for students who wish to educate themselves about the proposed fee.

Additional reporting by Lizeth Tello and Omid Manavirad

