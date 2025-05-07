Draft Diaries: Jackson Slater leaves NFL Draft with dreams fulfilled and new goals on the horizon

Editor’s Note: This article concludes a larger series, Draft Diaries, which chronicled Jackson Slater’s journey to the NFL Draft.

As the end of the second day of the NFL Draft approached, Jackson Slater was not having an enjoyable draft experience.

Previously, Slater said teams viewed him as a potential third- to fifth-round pick and he felt like he had a chance to go at the end of the second day. But that wasn’t to be, nor did he go in the fourth round at the start of day three; he was left on the couch, waiting for his phone to ring.

“I feel like everyone’s draft story is like this, to some extent,” Slater said. “Round four came and went, and I was kinda pissed because these were the teams who said they liked me.”

However, as the fifth round dwindled away and the Seattle Seahawks made their pick, Slater felt his phone ring. He looked down and noticed a peculiar area code: 615, Nashville, Tennessee.

“It was like a weight off my shoulders when I saw the Tennessee area code,” Slater said. “It was kind of a shock. I didn’t think they had me highly graded on their board.”

Maintaining his ever suave demeanor in a graphic t-shirt for the show Invincible, the newest Tennessee Titan was swarmed by a chorus of cheering friends and family. Slater had made it to the NFL and was headed to a spot that he feels will be perfect for him.

In Tennessee, Slater will be tutored by legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan, whose son, Brian Callahan, is at the helm of the organization.

“It starts with coaching, and Callahan is one of the best O-line coaches in the league right now,” Slater said. “It was always one of those teams where you’re like, ‘That would be super cool,’ but it doesn’t feel very likely.”

While Slater has never visited Nashville, he said he already feels a connection to the city and its culture. A fan of country music, Slater said he looks forward to catching more shows in Nashville, particularly from his current favorite band Midland.

In a special moment, he’ll be headed to the same team that employed 3-time Pro Bowler and co-host of Slater’s favorite podcast, Taylor Lewan.

Bussin’ with the Boys, hosted by Lewan and long-time NFL linebacker Will Compton, has been a staple for Slater since the podcast began in 2021. Slater said he enjoys the podcast for not only its humor but also the insight the duo can give about being in the NFL.

“It’s entertaining, but there’s also good nuggets that if you’re listening for it, you can pull out,” Slater said. “I got a nice little stash of Bussin’ stuff… it was just another thing that worked out.”

Coming from Sac State, Slater said he’s still adjusting to the level of attention that comes with an NFL fan base. He said that after he was drafted, he had around 300 messages on Instagram alone.

Slater said he feels welcomed by Titans fans and appreciates the reactions to his selection. A clip from 104.5 The Zone, a Nashville radio station, stands out as one of his favorite reactions.

Another reaction he got that stood out to him was a tweet from new Titans wideout Tyler Lockett. Slater grew up a Seahawks fan and said it was a special moment for him and his family.

“I showed my dad, and I was like, ‘Tyler Lockett just tweeted at me.’ He read it and said, ‘Send that to me,’” Slater said. “Might be a little crazy to say I’m on the same team as him to start, but that’s a guy I think I can learn a lot from.”

Slater is joining a relatively young Titans offensive line room, but said he hopes to learn from 13-year veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who is on a 1-year deal with Tennessee. Slater said he plans to use his first season to absorb as much information and adjust to the speed of NFL football.

While Slater said the Titans haven’t talked about their long-term plan for him, Tennessee’s Vice President and Football Advisor, Reggie McKenzie, said they view him as a guard and center combo.

The Titans might need Slater’s positional versatility, as their group was ranked one of the worst offensive lines last season. They particularly struggled in pass blocking, allowing pressure on the quarterback on 40% of his dropbacks.

This week, Slater will head to Nashville to begin his NFL journey, starting with the Titans’ rookie minicamp. As the NFL Draft process ends, Slater said he’s ready for the pressure of the next level.

“Next day there’s a new weight on your shoulders… Can you prove people wrong again?” Slater said. “All the pressures that come with the pre-draft process, there’s more that show up after you’re drafted, too. I’m excited to put the work in and find some success.”