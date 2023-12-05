The State Hornet Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Style Guide

In fall 2021, we added a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion section to our publication to diversify our coverage and create systems to hold us accountable for our DEI goals.

Our DEI editor Jasmine Ascencio created this guide to help answer common questions and give insight into topics that may arise while writing and editing content.

As the topics and sections in this guide evolve, so will our guide. With this in mind, we encourage suggestions and questions. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to [email protected].