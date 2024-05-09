FAQ: Everything you need to know about the WPJ requirements

The Writing Placement for Juniors portfolio is an option all students can use as an entry requirement for their writing intensive classes, which are required in order to graduate.

Some students may not know what the WPJ is or what the requirements are here are some frequently asked questions.

Question: What is the WPJ?

Answer: The WPJ is a portfolio consisting of two samples of the best college level writing that all students can complete in order to meet the prerequisite needed to enroll for their upper division writing intensive.

This is one process students can do in order to complete the Graduation Writing Assessment Requirement. Students will have to pay a $20 fee which will be posted to their account after the portfolio is scored.

Question: Who is required to complete this?

Answer: It is required for all undergraduate students and second bachelor’s students before they enter their junior year.

Question: What are the requirements for the portfolio?

Answer: Students need to submit two writing samples of college level writing that they have completed in their courses. One sample has to be at least 900 words and the other at least 1200 words. Both assignments also need to have a grade of a C- or better. Assignments need to be in PDF, .DOC, or .DOCX form.

There is no limit to what kind of writing you submit just as long as it was completed in a college course. However, the two samples a student picks needs to show comparable growth in their writing.

Question: What are the upcoming dates?

Answer: For the spring 2024 semester, the first submission was March 8, and the second deadline will be on May 10. Scores will be available on June 7.

The summer 2024 semester deadline is due on July 12 and the scores will be available on August 9. Only one deadline has been announced for the fall 2025 semester so far on September 27, with the scores being available on October 25.

Question: What happens if you miss the deadline?

Answer: If a student misses the deadline or does not want to do the portfolio, they can complete the ENGL 109W or ENGL 109M courses instead.

Question: How is the WPJ scored?

Answer: The WPJ is scored 1-5. In order to pass, a student must get a score of three, four, or five. A score of one or two means students will have to enroll in the courses English 109M, ENGL 85, or English 60 before they enroll into a WI course. A zero means the portfolio is incomplete and the student will have a limited time to resubmit a complete one.

Students who are not sure about the portfolio can also complete the ENGL 109W or ENGL 109M courses instead. For more detailed information about the WPJ, it will be here.