In commemoration of Sacramento State’s “Becoming” murals that were revealed at the Ernest E. Tschannen Engineering and Research Building on April 10, students discussed the importance of diversity, inclusion and anti-racism.

Students talked about the impact that these newly painted murals had on them in regards to the mural’s theme of “Becoming” and even mentioned their personal favorite piece.