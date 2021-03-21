Photo Gallery: Sac State Track and field team hosts Hornet Invitational

Devonn Johnson and teammate keep the lead on San Jose State at Sacramento State’s Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose.

Sacramento State’s track and field team hosted the Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday, March 20, 2021 with new COVID-19 protocols.

Schools, including UC Davis, San Jose State, Stanford, Montana State and Sac State, took part in multiple track and field competitions throughout the day. Only team players, judges and coaches were allowed to gather at the stadium this year to participate in and watch the Hornet Invitational and were required to wear masks at all times, except when athletes were competing. If players failed to wear their masks outside of the competitions, they would be disqualified.