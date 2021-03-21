Photo Gallery: Sac State Track and field team hosts Hornet Invitational

Team faced San Jose State, Montana State, Stanford University and UC Davis

Devonn Johnson and teammate keep the lead on San Jose State at Sacramento State’s Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose.

March 21, 2021

Sacramento State’s track and field team hosted the Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday, March 20, 2021 with new COVID-19 protocols. 

Schools, including UC Davis, San Jose State, Stanford, Montana State and Sac State, took part in multiple track and field competitions throughout the day. Only team players, judges and coaches were allowed to gather at the stadium this year to participate in and watch the Hornet Invitational and were required to wear masks at all times, except when athletes were competing. If players failed to wear their masks outside of the competitions, they would be disqualified. 

Meaghan Rogers and Kameryn Brown during the 4×100 meter relay alongside San Jose State at the Hornet Invitational at Sac State at the Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose State. (Deanna Sanchez)
Shane Marshall leads a group in the men’s 1500 meter race at Sac State’s Hornet Invitational in Hornet Stadium on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Shane placed 7th with a time of 4:00.40. (Deanna Sanchez)
Ruben Garcia is followed closely by teammate Jacob Polivka during the men’s 800 meter race at the Hornet Invitational at Sac State on Saturday March 20, 2021. Jacob came in 8th place with a time of 1:58.72 with Ruben coming in shortly after at 1:58.84. (Deanna Sanchez)
LaTrouchka Duke crosses the finish line, winning the second section of the women’s 200 meter race at the Hornet Invitational at Sacramento State on Saturday March 20, 2021. LaTrouchka had a winning time of 24.80 seconds. (Deanna Sanchez)
Alec Foster runs neck-and-neck with UC Davis during the second section of the Men’s 200 meter race at the Hornet Stadium for Sac State’s Hornet Invitational on Saturday March 20, 2021. Foster placed in second with a time of 22.39 seconds. (Deanna Sanchez)
Alexia Croffet takes her second jump during the women’s triple jump competition at the Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Alexia’s longest jump was 11.77 meters. (Deanna Sanchez)
Shane Marshall jumps over the hurdle during the Men’s 3000 M Steeplechase at the Hornet Invitational at Sac State at Hornet Stadium on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Shane placed fourth place with a time of 9:45.90. (Deanna Sanchez)