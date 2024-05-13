Where to eat on a student budget?

Going out to eat as a student can leave you with limited options, especially on a budget. Students around Sacramento State tell us about their favorite affordable food spots on and near -campus and why they recommend it aside from its affordability.

With a plethora of affordable options, students also share their favorite menu items at each location like the carne asada fries from Adalberto’s and the pesto turkey sandwich from Good Eats.