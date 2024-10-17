Battle between Hornets and Bears ends in draw

Sacramento State women’s soccer competed in a tight 1-1 battle with the Northern Colorado Bears at Hornet Field on Sunday.

The Hornets’ overall record stalls at 4-6-4 on the season, however they remain undefeated at home with a record of four wins and three draws entering their final home game of the season on Friday.

Northern Colorado struck first with a goal from sophomore forward Lexi Tuite, who booted the ball left, past redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Izzy Palmatier into the back of the net in the first eight minutes of the game.

The Hornets were awarded a penalty kick from a foul on Northern Colorado’s junior midfielder Brooke Holmberg, which sailed over the Bear’s wall and through the top right corner of the net from senior midfielder Abigail Lopez to tie the game 1-1 halfway in the first half.

Later in the first half, redshirt senior Cassandra Herrman got called for a handball behind the 18 line, which gave the Bears a golden opportunity to regain the lead with a penalty kick. Senior forward Rachel Mortensen’s attempt was blocked in the top right corner of the goal by a diving save from Palmatier.

“I knew one of their players went to the right side, so I was pretty confident that I had to probably go to my left,” Palmatier said. “Then I was thinking, ‘Be big, get in their head, be confident in myself and finally make it happen.’”

The second half was intense and competitive throughout despite the lack of goals scored. Both teams looked better on offense. There were some missed passes and turnovers from both teams, but each was able to find a better flow moving the ball.

Both offenses struggled to find position to set up shots on goal, and the defenses did an effective job preventing shot opportunities and blocking the ball.

“First half, I don’t think we played our game that much,” Lopez said. “Second half, as we rolled into it, I think we started to play our game a little bit more.”

The Hornets only played 15 players as the starters remained in the game with less substitutions.

“We don’t have a set rotation, we see what the game gives us and who needs a rest,” Sac State head coach Randy Dedini said.

In the last 10 minutes of the game, the Hornets dominated possession and had multiple opportunities to score with corner kick plays that were well-defended by the Bears.

The ball stayed on one side of the field and the Hornets were attacking every chance they had, outshooting the Bears 7-4 from shots on goal. Junior goalkeeper Kaya Lindberg recorded 6 saves in the game for Northern Colorado.

“We prepared the same way we always do, prepared for their 4-3-3. They played a little bit different formation, but we were ready,” Dedini said of the team’s game preparation.

This was Northern Colorado’s first draw of the season and Sac State’s fourth draw of the season.

The Hornet’s host their final home game of the season against the Montana Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.