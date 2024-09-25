Reports of campus crime rose over 200% since 2021, according to Clery Report

Sacramento State reported its highest level of campus crime in five years, according to the 2024 Annual Security Report, which showed that from 2021 to 2023, the university had the second largest increase in reported crime within the California State University system.

The security report, commonly referred to as the Clery Report, is mandated by the Jeanne Clery Disclosure Act, which requires colleges to disclose campus crime statistics for the previous three years. It includes data on 22 different crimes, such as murder, rape, assault and hate crimes impacting Sac State’s campus community, comprising over 30,000 students and 3,600 staff.

Sac State ranks among the highest in the CSU system for reported incidents of rape, stalking, burglary and motor vehicle theft per 1,000 students and faculty in 2023. Burglaries and motor vehicle theft reports per 1,000 individuals at Sac State were also higher than the CSU average, with burglary over double and motor vehicle thefts nearly three times the system average.

From 2021 to 2023, Sac State has experienced a 216% increase in reported crime. This includes a 200% increase in reported rape and a 500% increase in stalking reports. Property crimes increased as well, with reports of burglary going up 158%, and motor vehicle thefts going up 138%.

The report also detailed Sac State’s first reported campus hate crime in 10 years, according to a review of annual security reports going back to 2014. With Sac State being one of the most diverse campuses in the US, the concern amongst protected groups may be even higher.

The security report comes at a time when some students have said they feel less safe on campus and the surrounding area.

James Kjer, a history major who transferred to Sac State this semester, said he was attacked at the University & 65th light rail station Monday, Sept. 16 by an unknown assailant. The attack left Kjer with a bruised face and a burst eardrum.

“I never would have expected this to happen – being attacked in broad daylight. I’m hearing so many stories of how unsafe it is around campus, ” Kjer said. “I wish I would have known. I’m just sort of disappointed.”

Since the attack happened a block away from campus, Kjer was unable to access campus safety resources. He voiced disappointment with both campus and city police, stating that student safety in the immediate area should be monitored.

“Legally speaking, it's not their jurisdiction, but I’m a student,” Kjer said. “I’ve heard other students have similar things happen to them immediately off campus, and the police don’t really do anything.”

Kjer said that neither campus nor Sacramento city police were helpful immediately after the attack.

“I called an operator, and she said officers weren't coming. When I went to campus police, people were sympathetic, but I wouldn’t say they were helpful,” Kjer said. “I don’t see any sort of measure that would have been helpful for me.”

Deputy Chief Christina Lofthouse of Sac State PD said in an interview that the campus remains a safe place, despite the spike in crime reports.

“I would say this is a very safe campus. Our incidents of violent crime are very low,” Lofthouse said. “If people see something, they will say something. The Clery report is important because we want our campus to be aware, and when they're aware of what's going on, they can take the steps to protect themselves.”

Lofthouse said that an increase in reported crimes does not necessarily indicate an increase in actual incidences, but rather an increase in awareness and reporting. Anyone can report to mandated reporters, staff who are required to disclose crimes and certain violations to the university and authorities, including campus police, Title IX officers, healthcare providers at The Well and instructors.

"I think that’s part of the reason why some of those stats are increased as well, along with more people coming forward, which is good,” Lofthouse said.

Andrea Delangis, a junior communications major, moved to Sacramento from Humboldt County over the summer. She said that while the campus itself feels safe, she’s wary of the surrounding area.

“I don't feel like on campus that I'm in danger,” Delangis said. “I feel kind of like it's a little oasis here. Once I drove off of campus, that's where it was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is the city.’”

Two crimes with significantly increased reports are property crimes: burglaries and motor vehicle thefts.

In the notes of the report, the rise in burglaries was attributed to thefts of bicycles from residential housing areas and their close proximity to public access via the American River Bike Trail. Lofthouse said that the increased motor vehicle theft does not exclusively refer to cars.

“Electric scooters and electric bikes are actually considered motor vehicles under the California vehicle code,” Lofthouse said. “So it's not actually cars that are being stolen for the most part, it's electric scooters and electric bikes.”

Junior psychology major Madeline Stephens owns an electric scooter. She is a new Sac State student and feels very secure on campus.

“I lock mine up pretty good, and I don't have too many classes on campus. So I'm not here for too long, so I'm not too worried about it,” Stephens said.

For students and faculty, Sac State offers several safety programs, such as the Hornet Safety Escort service, bicycle registration and emergency blue light boxes that connect users directly to the police. But these resources can be hampered by limited availability or understanding.

Emergency box issues are nothing new, with students voicing their concerns since the boxes were installed in 2013. Many students are not made aware of these boxes, leading to them going unused and neglected.

“We didn't have those at my other college,” Delangis said. “I've seen them, but I didn't know what they were for.”

The Clery Report gives students and staff hard statistics about campus crime, but. Lofthouse emphasizes that each report represents a member of the community who deserves empathy.

“Behind every number, there's a victim,” Lofthouse said. “Our whole priority is to protect our campus and to keep everybody safe.”

The State Hornet contacted the Director of Clery Compliance and Training for their insights into the most recent security report and received an acknowledgment of our questions but provided no official statement as of yet. The Office for Equal Opportunity and Title IX has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Sac State PD urges students to say something if they see something. Report suspicious activity to Sac State PD at ​​(916) 278-6900.