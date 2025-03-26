Hive Scores Episode 1: Escaping to the Country with Stardew Valley

On this episode of Hive Scores, host Jeremy Brown and guest Alyssa Earnest dive into the world of “Stardew Valley,” a beloved farming game from 2016, and explore what makes the game so special.

“Stardew Valley” invites players into a relaxing farming experience where you can plant crops, raise animals, mine for resources and build relationships with interesting townsfolk. It’s a delightful blend of simulation and creativity, offering a gentle pace that contrasts the often hectic nature of life.

They discuss the ins and outs of the game: what about it appeals to players, how varied playstyles can be and the atmosphere that the game cultivates. Players can also develop relationships with virtual townsfolk, in some cases going so far as to get married and have children.

Brown and Earnest also discuss cozy games as a genre. These games focus on calm and positive experiences, providing a warm escape for players looking to unwind.

Hive Scores is a video game podcast about people and the games they love. In each episode, host Jeremy Brown is joined by a guest who brings a game they love.

Want to be a guest on Hive Scores or have a game you love that you want to shout out? Send a message to @JournalistJer on Instagram or X!

