Console the rainy day blues with these 10 cozy games

Cold and rainy weather calls for two things: a warm drink to stave off the outside chill and a cozy game to unwind.

These games range from simulation to exploration, offering an escape into a world of relaxation. Here are some of the coziest video games to get you through the rainy season.

Stardew Valley





“Stardew Valley” is a farming simulation game where you inherit a dilapidated farm plot from your deceased grandfather. With hand-me-down tools, you restore the farm to its former glory while completing side quests, such as romancing the single townspeople and fighting monsters in the mines.

Stardew Valley is a classic cold-weather game – whether you play solo or co-op with friends. The classic, pixelated art style is reminiscent of older video games and the laid back mechanics allow you to chill out while you farm crops and raise animals.

“Stardew Valley” is available via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and more for $14.99. A new update came out Nov. 4, which loads new features such as new crops, farm layouts, events and more.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

“Kirby and the Forgotten Land” pays homage to the classics as a reimagined 3Dplatformer where you hop, jump, eat and spit your way through levels on a mission to save the Waddle Dees. The game taps into the nostalgia and child-like whimsy with bright, vivid colors and mechanics such as becoming silly objects, such as a traffic cone.

The game takes around 10-15 hours to traverse all seven worlds in the main story, offering a palatable getaway to a nostalgic world.

“Kirby and the Forgotten Land” is available on Nintendo Switch for $59.99.

Tiny Glade

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Tiny Glade” is a sandbox city builder where you can construct towns, castles and more in a medieval time period accompanied by relaxing background music.

The game has no characters, save for the pettable sheep and ducks that roam the land. The ambiance and low stakes make it an excellent choice to turn off your brain and enjoy your time playing.

A minor update was released in December that added “clutter” objects and removed the lighting limitations.

“Tiny Glade” was released Sept. 23, and is currently available on Steam for $14.99.

Stray

“Stray” is a cyberpunk adventure game, where you play as a stray cat who falls into a walled city full of machines and flea-like enemies called ‘Zurks.’ You must find your way out of the city by avoiding enemies and solving puzzles.

Except for the moments of running from Zurks, the game allows you to take your time and explore the environment, featuring a variety of people and friendly robots to interact with.

“Stray” is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Nintendo Switch for $29.99.

My Sims: Cozy Bundle (My Sims and My Sims Kingdom)

“My Sims” is a simulation town builder based on the iconic game, The Sims. After arriving in a new town, the mayor tasks you to help build homes for the other residents using materials and essence found throughout the map.

The spin-off game, “My Sims Kingdom,” follows the same basis but you help a king rebuild his kingdom. My Sims dials back the multitasking required for The Sims, allowing you to take your time and have fun with what you make.

The My Sims: Cozy Bundle includes both games to play on the Nintendo Switch for $39.99.

Moonstone Island

“Moonstone Island” is an adventure, critter-collecting simulation game. A cross between Stardew Valley and Pokémon, you can adventure in the open world setting, craft potions and even build relationships with the NPCs.

The cute, pixelated animation style and the laid-back fighting mechanics make it a game where you can relax and unwind.

“Moonstone Island” is available on the Nintendo Switch and Steam for $19.99.

RELATED: Escape into a new world with these 5 Netflix K-Dramas

Cozy Grove

“Cozy Grove” is a life simulation game where you play as a Spirit Scout and help the local ghosts of an island. Complete quests by fishing, scavenging and making items to unlock more parts of the map and upgrade your tent.

Take things at your pace and try out the side quests, like giving characters certain items or completing collections of trinkets of different categories such as fish, critters and flowers.

“Cozy Grove” is available on Nintendo Switch, Steam, PlayStation and Xbox for $14.99 for the base game. The Downloadable Content ‘New Neighbears,’ which includes more bear friends to help, brings the bundle of the two up to $20.99.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

This installment of the “Legend of Zelda” series follows Princess Zelda as she attempts to save her kingdom from mysterious rifts that have swallowed Link, the King and others.

With the help of her Tri Rod and her companion Tri, Princess Zelda can create copies or ‘echoes’ of objects to help her solve puzzles and battle enemies.

This game combines fun, top-down game play with a cute, childlike art style to create a unique experience for those that want some adventure without the tenseness of games like “Dark Souls” or “Diablo.”

“The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom” is available on the Nintendo Switch for $59.99.

Spiritfarer





“Spiritfarer” is an indie adventure and management game where you play as Stella, a recently appointed ‘spiritfarer’ tasked with taking deceased spirits to the great beyond. Upgrade your boat, while you give spirits a temporary home and learn about their personalities.

The storyline takes around 15-20 hours to complete, but the map is open for you to sail around at your leisure and collect bright jelly, nebula fibre, bottled ectoplasm and more.

“Spiritfarer” is available for $29.99 on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

“Pokémon Legends: Arceus” is an action role-playing game that takes place long before Pokémon and humans coexisted, where you are tasked with completing the very first Pokédex in the region.

You can catch and battle wild Pokémon and visit Jubilife Village to obtain different items to help you in your research.

“Pokémon Legends: Arceus” brings back memories of catching your first Pokémon as a child. The mix of new adventure and reminiscence makes it the perfect game to put on the living room TV.

The game is currently available on Nintendo Switch for $59.99.