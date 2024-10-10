The State Hornet Podcast: Stadium renderings, La Bienvenida and Ace of Spades

In this episode of the State Hornet Podcast, Aaron Lofton and Jack Freeman go over the news from the last two weeks.

Lofton discusses “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the Native American repatriation survey and the newly released stadium renderings for Sac State football.

Freeman discusses the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with La Bienvenida, Golden 1 Center offering to host Sac State basketball and the Ace of Spades headliners.

