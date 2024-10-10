The State Hornet Podcast: Stadium renderings, La Bienvenida and Ace of Spades

In this episode of the State Hornet Podcast, Aaron Lofton and Jack Freeman go over the news from the last two weeks.
Lofton discusses “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the Native American repatriation survey and the newly released stadium renderings for Sac State football.
RELATED: Native American Graves and Repatriation Survey to be conducted in October
Freeman discusses the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with La Bienvenida, Golden 1 Center offering to host Sac State basketball and the Ace of Spades headliners.
Show notes:
“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” proves Burton’s eerie lightning can strike twice
These 6 Ace of Spades headliners will rock your October
Sac State releases renderings of their new multi-use stadium
BREAKING: Golden 1 Center offers to host Sac State basketball if Hornets make the jump to FBS
La Bienvenida: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with community