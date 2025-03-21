Chronically Online Ep 6: Think You’ve Heard it All? Here’s Our Unpopular Opinions

Hosts Alyssa Earnest and Daisy Martinez are back with the sixth episode of Chronically Online. They discuss their Unpopular Opinions. They deep dive into why Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter should not have won Album of The Year. Get ready for our hot takes and plenty of “wait? WHAT!” moments.

