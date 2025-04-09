Swarm Report: Hornet sports are in full spring, preview of baseball’s conference schedule, overview of men’s and women’s tennis

Listen as Mateo Davis, Andrew Brown and Logan Chrisp talk about Sac State’s spring sports. Davis provides an overview of volleyball, track and field and golf.
Brown and Chrisp give insight into Sac State baseball and the tennis teams’ seasons.
Show Notes:
