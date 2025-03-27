Cross Court Chronicles: One streak extinguished while another blazes

Over the last weekend, Sacramento State won three of their four contests at home. The women’s team extended their win streak by two, advancing to five straight. Men’s tennis fell short of five straight, losing their second match of the weekend while freshman Martin Duris maintained his singles streak.

Men’s Tennis

The Hornets dealt the Bobcats their fifteenth loss of the season, boosting themselves to a 4-game winning streak on Thursday.

The Hornets opened up their lead taking doubles at first and second.

The duo of Freshman Gur Libal and sophomore Henry Lamchinniah worked in tandem, shifting to meet the ball wherever Montana State landed it. Both Libal and Lamchinniah landed balls contrary to the Bobcats’ position, making unsuccessful attacks their only chance at fighting back.

Freshman Nick Bowles and senior Hayden Rand clinched the point at second doubles. The duo was able to secure leads by returning Montana State’s serves. Both Hornets utilized backspin, landing the ball in bounds but out of their opponent’s reach.

The Hornets tallied their fourth straight doubles point win with their defeat of Montana State. Success began to appear familiar for the Hornets’ singles slate.

Double faults stained the Hornets’ lead going in Montana State’s favor, but Lamchinniah grounded balls to regain. The sophomore continued his streak at first singles, placing balls out of Montana State’s reach resulting in the 2-set sweep.

Next to the first singles court, Libal also struck with power. The freshman enforced speedy yet accurate hits that Montana State either couldn’t reach or didn’t have the strength to hit back. After the victory, Libal threw a finger over his mouth in the direction of an audible Montana State crowd of players that quickly fell silent.

“Everybody wants to show who’s the better team,” Libal said. “I’m going to show off today that I’m going to win.”

If you’ve been watching Duris, you may have forgotten the last time he lost. Duris has won six straight. The pace of the match changed in a heartbeat as Duris hit with speed while his Big Sky Conference opponent slowed the ball down with backhand strikes, making the contest close.

Duris took the points in steady rallies to take the third set and add to his streak.

While Montana State was loud throughout the contest, Sac State hushed any chance of a close series, winning it 5-2.

The University of the Pacific sank the streak Sac State held for four games, as they fell 6-1 in a close series on Saturday.

Libal’s power serves with Lamchinniah’s precise hitting couldn’t outlast the Tigers who took first doubles 6-2.

Falling to the same score, Bowles and Rand still put up a fight. Rand slammed volleys arm’s length of the net for the two points they obtained.

Duris and freshman Miles Whitehead pushed the Tigers to a 4-4 tie at third with consistently powerful serves by Duris. Whitehead’s hits grazed the net and sank to Pacific’s backcourt onto the outline for several points.

By the time third was tied, the Hornets fell at first and doubles, marking the closest game of the doubles slate unfinished. The loss at doubles marked their first since their 2-5 defeat against Montana on March 7.

The Tigers picked off the Hornets one by one, leaving Duris as the sole victor for the Hornets.

The victory came with Duris’ patience in long rallies. The freshman began at a slower pace, accelerating as the rallies soaked up more time, a habit his opponent couldn’t pick up. The standalone win at fifth marks the seventh straight for the freshman.

“He had a great forehand so I tried to avoid that. If he made his serve then it would be tough to return,” Duris said. “I won all these matches so I know I’m pretty good right?”

Excluding Duris’ win, the Tigers upended the Hornets’ win streak of four. Sac State now sits at 9-8 and will visit Nevada on Tuesday.

Women’s Tennis

The Hornets opened the concluding games of their extensive homestand against the Montana State Bobcats Friday morning. To say the Hornets took a win would be an understatement.

The domination first took form in doubles. Freshman Emilija Pranyte and sophomore Lou Baudouin refused to give up any more than one game. The duo maintained a quick pace that kept them in control, their 6-1 win at doubles was the most dominant of the day.

Sophomore Reese Walker and junior Palina Saulevich utilized the positioning of Montana State’s players on the court to place balls out of reach. The duo hit with power ultimately leading with swift hits the Bobcats couldn’t keep up with.

The winning extended into the singles slate where all six matches landed victorious for Sac State.

Baudouin’s match ended on a different note than the rest of her team. The sophomore slammed the ball on the sidelines out of her opponent’s reach, securing the first set. The second set was shut down by officials to check on Montana State senior Jojo Bach.

“She defaulted because she was about to faint,” Baudouin said of Bach.

Baudouin’s double partner played next to her, winning on the court over. The pressure Pranyte delivered with her forehand became too much to return for their conference rival at the fourth singles spot.

Crossing the pavement that separated the courts, senior Maddy Ferreros overshot a few balls giving Montana State an advantage. Despite the setback, Ferreros reclaimed the lead in long rallies and contributed to the sweep in straight sets.

Next to Ferreros, Walker sliced the ball through the air like butter, melting Montana State’s chances of calling the first set their own. Walker spiked the ball in several contests to secure points, taking the match in straight sets.

The only game that wasn’t won in two still went in favor of Sac State sophomore Irene Riva. With volleys at the net, Riva took the third set to round out the Hornets’ 7-0 sweep

Sac State hosted another league rival, Eastern Washington, on Sunday.

Rounding up their 7-game home stretch, Sac State pummeled Eastern Washington in their fourth straight sweep.

The victory landed the Hornets their third conference win, marking them 3-0 and 12-2 overall.

Starting strong in the doubles slate, all three spots were won by the Hornets who haven’t dropped a doubles match since March 6.

The pair of Saulevich and Walker set the Eagles to rest, shutting them out 6-0 at third.

The Hornets had no plans of falling back to Earth as they catapulted to six straight singles wins. All six were won in straight sets with sophomore Elena Mercioiu taking both 6-0.

The triumphant landslide concludes the Hornets’ stay at home as they visit Weber State on Friday, March 28.