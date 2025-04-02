GALLERY: Sac State football shows out on pro day

Sacramento State fielded seven players in Monday’s joint pro day with UC Davis and Hawaii ahead of the NFL Draft in April.

RELATED: Draft Diaries: Sac State guard polishes off pre-draft trifecta at pro day

Guard Jackson Slater headlines Sac State’s senior class, with him being projected as a day two or three pick in the NFL Draft. Joining him for the pre-draft process in Davis were wide receivers Jared Gipson and Anderson Grover, safeties Gavin Davis-Smith and Eian Moore, defensive lineman Elliot Johnson and linebacker Will Leota.

Those in attendance performed a variation of drills at UC Davis Health Stadium in front of scouts for all 32 NFL teams, as well as a CFL scout.