In this episode of State Hornet Spotlight, Aliza Imran and Jeremy Brown interview Dr. Lisa Jorgensen-Easterla. Easterla discusses her journey to becoming a professor at Sacramento State while also being a single mom to two children.

The trio also dives into the science of play, what it means to be playing and why it is important for humans.





RELATED: State Hornet Spotlight: Sac State professor on becoming a Multi-Hyphenate