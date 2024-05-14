BREAKING: Sexual battery occurred in Hornet Tunnel

A sexual battery took place in the Hornet Tunnel on Wednesday, May 8, according to an announcement issued by the Sacramento State Police Department earlier today.

Police said the suspect approached the individual in the tunnel between College Town Drive and Elvas Avenue around 9:22 p.m. and grabbed the victim’s rear. At the time of publication, it is unknown if either individual are Sac State students.

RELATED: Assault of male student on campus believed to be targeted, campus police says

Following the incident, the suspect was reported to be loitering at the location of the crime. Police described the suspect as having a dark complexion, 5 foot 9 inches tall, wearing a dark baseball cap, black hoodie with white lettering, light-colored pants and tennis shoes.





Sac State Chief of Police Chet Madison said the police are still investigating the incident. The suspect has yet to be identified.

Sac State PD urges community members who have any information related to this case to immediately contact police or call the non-emergency line at (916) 808-5471.