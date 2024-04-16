The State Hornet Podcast #7: Tuition increase protest and the ‘Day of Action’ fair

Podcast staffers Daniel Gonzales and Wendy Yang recap recent Sacramento State news, in this episode of The State Hornet Podcast.
Gonzales discusses the on campus protest about the California State University tuition increase and opportunities for on-campus jobs.
RELATED: Voters support second term for current ASI president with 13% turnout
Yang discussed the “Day of Action” fair, supporting sexual assault survivors, the Women’s Resource Center at Sacramento State and celebrating women’s success in fashion.
Show Notes:
Students gather across campus to protest 34% tuition increase – The State Hornet
Job opportunities to help manage the Sac State hive
Sac State’s Day of Action provides support, resources for sexual assault survivors
The Women’s Resource Center provides students a sanctuary – The State Hornet
Breaking barriers: Celebrating women in fashion – The State Hornet