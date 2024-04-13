BIPOC artists at Sac State bring color and culture to the world of fine arts

A wide array of artwork lines the walls of Kadema Hall, the art department at Sacramento State. In an industry that has historically excluded Black, Indigenous, People of Color, Sac State’s fine arts department is bringing diverse artists and their works into the limelight.

R.W & Joyce Witt Gallery viewers can expect to see artwork that critique religious upbringings and challenge societal norms in the hall.

Vibrant depictions of the Virgin Mary, bright blue and green luchador masks and icons of Filipino culture are just some of the many pieces that have been displayed in the gallery.

The State Hornet spoke to several BIPOC artists featured in the gallery carving out a space for diverse artistry in the fine art community.