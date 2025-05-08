Mentor and food blogger uplifts Sacramento students and small businesses

At Sacramento State, Alex Blaise is more than just a familiar face; he’s a cornerstone of student support and a champion for local businesses.

As the Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement program program coordinator and the food blogger behind SacBoyEats, Blaise dedicates himself to uplifting both students and Sacramento’s vibrant culinary scene.

In his role as MESA Director in 2019, Blaise has been playing a crucial role in helping underrepresented students succeed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. His mentorship has provided students with resources, opportunities and guidance that shape their college experience.

Blaise’s journey into advising was guided by his own experience growing up in Brooklyn, New York as a first-generation college student.

“When I went to college, I was navigating everything for the first time on my own,” Blaise said. “My mom was amazing, but there was a gap between what she knew and what she could teach me about preparing for college life.”

Blaise said he struggled with essential aspects of college that no one had prepared him for, like securing internships or reaching out to faculty for help.

“It made me realize how important it is to have someone there to guide you through these steps, especially when you’re trying to build a career and succeed in an unfamiliar environment,” Blaise said.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. Blaise pursued a master’s in education counseling, initially thinking he would work as a K-12 guidance counselor. However, he quickly realized his passion was working with college students.

“I was drawn to the unique challenges college students face, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds,” Blaise said. “I felt I could make a bigger impact by helping them navigate the complexities of higher education and set them up for long-term success.”

His passion for working with college students directed him to work at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, where he joined a counselor program designed to improve four-year graduation rates. His role in the program allowed him to where he provided guidance and support to students.

RELATED: From curtain call to camera roll: Sac State student, actor and disability advocate makes Hollywood debut

His career path took a turn when his wife, Erin Blaise, a California native, expressed her desire to move back to the West Coast. Seeing it as a chance to continue his work in student support, Blaise embraced the opportunity and began looking for roles in California.

““I found an opening with the MESA program,” Blaise said. “It was exactly the type of program I was looking for. I knew nothing about engineering or computer science, but I did know a lot about how to be successful in college.”

He works to instill these skills in his students every day, encouraging them to step outside their comfort zones, ask questions and take advantage of every opportunity that comes their way.

“It’s not just about academics,” Blaise said. “[Students] need to know how to advocate for themselves, build professional relationships and understand what employers are looking for— like leadership, adaptability, and real-world experience.”

Through workshops, one-on-one mentoring and connecting students with industry professionals, Blaise has become a key figure in ensuring student success both in and out of the classroom.

“I just love being able to help students navigate the college system because it’s so difficult,” Blaise said. “It’s even more difficult when your parents didn’t go to college or they’re too busy to help prepare you, so I try to be that person for them.”

Mechanical engineering major Tano Gudray said Blaise introduced him to the Society of Hispanic Engineers National Conference in Pasadena. Gudray said Blaise played a key role in his career development by introducing him to the Society of Hispanic Engineers National Conference, which led to Gudray’s first engineering internship.

“Without his support, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity,” Gudray said. “It was a game changer for my career.”

Karla Michel Zavala, another MESA student receiving her bachelor’s in civil engineering, said Blaise supported her through academic struggles. She said she was feeling overwhelmed by a class during a particularly challenging semester and was unsure if she could continue.

“I remember him saying to not freak out, that it was very normal for students to fail that specific class,” Zavala said. “He assured me that it was going to be okay.”

For Celia Lenear, a sophomore mechanical engineering major and technical director at Hornet Racing Formula SAE, Blaise’s guidance helped her understand that success in college isn’t just about speed.

Lenear said early on, she felt pressure to complete her degree quickly and keep up with the fast pace of her peers. However, she said Blaise encouraged her to take a more balanced approach, focusing on quality over quantity in her academic journey.

“He helped me plan out my academic journey and find balance,” Lenear said. “He makes college fun. I even brag about my relationship with my advisor.”

Promoting Local Businesses as SacBoyEats



Beyond his work with MESA, Blaise shines as SacBoyEats, a popular food blogger who highlights Sacramento’s diverse food scene. His Instagram features hidden gems and local favorites, amplifying small businesses and encouraging community support.

Blaise said his passion for food stems from his upbringing in Brooklyn, where meals were a central part of family and community life.

For Blaise, food became more than just a necessity—it was a way to connect with others and celebrate his cultural heritage.

Blaise said his Haitian roots and New York upbringing exposed him to a wide range of cultures and cuisines, inspiring his love for food exploration.

When Blaise moved to Sacramento, he realized there weren’t many influencers showcasing the local food scene. Although the city is known for its vibrant culinary offerings, he said he saw an opportunity to highlight the unique eateries that often go unnoticed.

“I might as well be the person that goes around posting what I eat and showcasing what’s in the area for people to see,” Blaise said. “It started to take off, and I started to understand the connection Sacramento has with cultivating a community and supporting these small local businesses.”

Highlighting Black-owned businesses has become a priority for Blaise. Blaise said he is passionate about supporting entrepreneurs who are starting from scratch to make their dreams a reality.

“For Black-owned businesses, it’s so hard to get a start. A lot of times, they’re starting from the ground up, investing their own money and taking loans to pursue something they believe in,” Blaise said. “If it’s a Black-owned business, I’m going to highlight it.”

As Blaise continues to share his food experiences and highlight local businesses, he said he consistently sees tangible results.

“I always feel extremely rewarded when a business owner reaches out and says, ‘We are slammed because of that reel you posted.’ That’s when I know it worked,” Blaise said. “For the most part, I’m just visiting these places like a normal patron.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Blaise | Sacramento, CA (@sacboyeats)

Despite the positive impact, being a food content creator comes with challenges. Blaise faces the difficult task of staying ahead of trends while ensuring his content remains authentic and true to his mission of supporting local businesses.

Additionally, the impact of the pandemic has added another layer of difficulty, with many small businesses closing or struggling to stay afloat. For Blaise, this has meant being more intentional about where he focuses his support, directing attention to businesses that are navigating tough times in an effort to help them recover and thrive.

Blaise said that it’s disheartening when a beloved spot shutters. Nonetheless, he remains determined to adapt to the challenges and find new ways to uplift businesses in need of exposure.

“Since COVID, it’s been hard to have and keep up businesses,” Blaise said. “It’s always a bummer when we lose places.”

An Ongoing Legacy



Looking ahead, Blaise said he wants to be even more focused and strategic with his content, reaching businesses and communities that may not have the visibility they need.

“I’m inspired to capture more intentional content,” Blaise said. “Not just where I happen to be, but finding those businesses that really need that visibility and showing the world what they have to offer.”

For Blaise, honoring his roots and community is not confined to a specific month or moment; it’s a continuous commitment to uplift those around him.

“We need to show that love and support all year round,” Blaise said. “We support other cultures — why can’t we all get together and support Black culture, not just for one month but throughout the year?”

