Social media reacts to Sac State hiring Shaquille O’Neal as new voluntary general manager of men’s basketball

ESPN’s Shams Charania announced NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is set to become the Sacramento State men’s basketball voluntary general manager on Monday.
The former Los Angeles Lakers star’s son, Shaqir O’Neal, committed to Sac State from Florida A&M and will play under fellow NBA veteran Mike Bibby, who was announced as the head coach in March.
The position will be a voluntary role for Shaq, as Sac State President Luke Wood continues to make strides in the Hornets’ front office.
Here are the best reactions to the hiring:
Wood comments on the hiring
Appreciate the vision and leadership of Coach @mikebibbycom https://t.co/rVuZqQsVi5
— Dr. Luke Wood (@DrLukeWood) April 29, 2025
Shams breaks news via X (formerly known as Twitter)
Shaquille O’Neal has agreed to become the men’s basketball general manager of Sacramento State, sources tell ESPN. It will be a voluntary role for Shaq, whose son, Shaqir O’Neal, also plays for Sac State under Mike Bibby. Shaq and Bibby form a star duo as college GM and coach. pic.twitter.com/3F2NQBbhf7
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2025
Shaq’s potential roles as general manager
According to sources, Shaq will be responsible for 4 main things as the men’s basketball GM at Sac State:
1.) Mentoring players – helping them transition from college to the NBA
2.) Recruiting players
3.) In-game entertainment
4.) Helping with sponsors pic.twitter.com/3udUHU8hEH
— Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 29, 2025
Shaq joins Sac State’s men’s basketball program
Imagine being a Sac State student in the Fall and seeing Shaq around campus
Congratulations big fella!! https://t.co/rzd3J7DGDz
— SactownPete (@PMasih007) April 29, 2025
A new nickname?
Can we call it Shaq State?
Shaq’s son plays for Sac under Mike Bibby.
What is cooking in the California capital? https://t.co/4s5MC5qfQe
— Alex Hoffman (@AlexNBCMT) April 29, 2025
Big names coming to the 916
Notable big name’s involved in Sac State athletics
Basketball
– Mike Bibby, Head Coach
– Shaquille O’Neal, GM
Football
– Brennan Marion, Head Coach
– NFL Vet Darrin Walls, CB Coach/Pass game Coordinator
CombatU (Boxing, MMA, Wrestling)
– Urijah Faber, Executive Coach
— J (@JamoSacSt) April 29, 2025
Can you hear us now?
Do you hear us now? https://t.co/UEUpRU1pfy
— Wes Oberlin (@OberlinWes) April 29, 2025
Sac State is building something
Wow! This is massive for our entire University! All I can say is if you’re a senior or junior in HS/ JC Sac State is the place to be, seriously! https://t.co/3orAzDEGYL
— KennySacState (@SacKenny) April 29, 2025
Sac State has made some HUGE investments in their athletic department. As a UC Davis alumni, I couldn’t be more disappointed. https://t.co/Guwdq3EAeZ
— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 29, 2025
Shaquille O’Neal: Papa John’s, The General Insurance, NBA on TNT, hall of fame player, GM at Sacramento State University.
Generational
— Jake (@Jake_lev03) April 29, 2025
Coach Aaron Kallhoff welcomes NBA legend
Was fortunate to coach @SHAQ daughter Mimi at LSU. Excited he’s joining the men’s staff at Sac State. Sac State is the move. pic.twitter.com/8bmoATQtvu
— Aaron Kallhoff (@CoachAKallhoff) April 29, 2025