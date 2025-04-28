Social media reacts to Sac State hiring Shaquille O’Neal as new voluntary general manager of men’s basketball

ESPN’s Shams Charania announced NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is set to become the Sacramento State men’s basketball voluntary general manager on Monday.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star’s son, Shaqir O’Neal, committed to Sac State from Florida A&M and will play under fellow NBA veteran Mike Bibby, who was announced as the head coach in March.

The position will be a voluntary role for Shaq, as Sac State President Luke Wood continues to make strides in the Hornets’ front office.

Here are the best reactions to the hiring:

Wood comments on the hiring



Appreciate the vision and leadership of Coach @mikebibbycom https://t.co/rVuZqQsVi5 — Dr. Luke Wood (@DrLukeWood) April 29, 2025

Shams breaks news via X (formerly known as Twitter)

Shaquille O’Neal has agreed to become the men’s basketball general manager of Sacramento State, sources tell ESPN. It will be a voluntary role for Shaq, whose son, Shaqir O’Neal, also plays for Sac State under Mike Bibby. Shaq and Bibby form a star duo as college GM and coach. pic.twitter.com/3F2NQBbhf7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2025



Shaq’s potential roles as general manager

According to sources, Shaq will be responsible for 4 main things as the men’s basketball GM at Sac State: 1.) Mentoring players – helping them transition from college to the NBA

2.) Recruiting players

3.) In-game entertainment

4.) Helping with sponsors pic.twitter.com/3udUHU8hEH — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 29, 2025



Shaq joins Sac State’s men’s basketball program



Imagine being a Sac State student in the Fall and seeing Shaq around campus

Congratulations big fella!! https://t.co/rzd3J7DGDz — SactownPete (@PMasih007) April 29, 2025

A new nickname?

Can we call it Shaq State? Shaq’s son plays for Sac under Mike Bibby. What is cooking in the California capital? https://t.co/4s5MC5qfQe — Alex Hoffman (@AlexNBCMT) April 29, 2025



Big names coming to the 916

Notable big name’s involved in Sac State athletics Basketball

– Mike Bibby, Head Coach

– Shaquille O’Neal, GM Football

– Brennan Marion, Head Coach

– NFL Vet Darrin Walls, CB Coach/Pass game Coordinator CombatU (Boxing, MMA, Wrestling)

– Urijah Faber, Executive Coach — J (@JamoSacSt) April 29, 2025



Can you hear us now?

Do you hear us now? https://t.co/UEUpRU1pfy — Wes Oberlin (@OberlinWes) April 29, 2025

Sac State is building something

Wow! This is massive for our entire University! All I can say is if you’re a senior or junior in HS/ JC Sac State is the place to be, seriously! https://t.co/3orAzDEGYL — KennySacState (@SacKenny) April 29, 2025

Sac State has made some HUGE investments in their athletic department. As a UC Davis alumni, I couldn’t be more disappointed. https://t.co/Guwdq3EAeZ — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 29, 2025

Shaquille O’Neal: Papa John’s, The General Insurance, NBA on TNT, hall of fame player, GM at Sacramento State University. Generational — Jake (@Jake_lev03) April 29, 2025

Coach Aaron Kallhoff welcomes NBA legend