State Hornet Spotlight: Sac State professor on becoming a Multi-Hyphenate
Get to know Andrea L. Smith in the new episode of the State Hornet Spotlight Podcast
Jeremy Brown, Staffer • February 27, 2025
In this episode of the State Hornet Spotlight, Sacramento State professor Andrea Smith sits down with podcast staffer Jeremy Brown to talk about life in the East Bay, earning her PhD, the return of hip hop as a vehicle for protest, Kendrick Lamar’s recent halftime show and more.
About the Contributor
Jeremy Brown, Podcast Staffer
(he/him) Jeremy Brown is a second-year transfer student majoring in journalism and this is his first semester as a staffer with The State Hornet. He isn't quite sure what he wants to do in journalism, but he enjoys writing, playing games with friends, developing recipes in the kitchen and reading in his free time.