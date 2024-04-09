Must listen to podcasts by women to add to your library

Astrology, gossip, fashion and all girl boss antics are making headlines in the media with these women led podcasts.

Though podcasting is a highly dominated male field, there are women who host successful podcasts and on top of this, the majority of podcast listeners are women. Women in the podcast industry are reshaping the landscape of power and importance in female voices.

“Call Her Daddy,” “Two Hot Takes,” “The Run Through With Vogue,” “A Better You” and “Blame it on the Stars” are five podcasts made for women, by women that are worth the listen.

Call Her Daddy

Alexandra Cooper spearheaded the culture of girl talk podcasts when she started “Call Her Daddy” in 2018.

As the ultimate girl boss Cooper has created an empire with her podcast on Spotify, which features a common theme of making women feel empowered in their wins and losses with every episode she releases.

She releases new episodes two times a week and asks her guests hard-hitting and straight to the point questions. Cooper has notably brought on guests such as Jane Fonda, RuPaul, Wiz Khalifa, Paris Hilton and Lucy Hale.

Breaking barriers, Cooper built a network in late 2023, for the new generation of creators like Alix Earle and Madeline Argy called Unwell Network, a platform to uplift people in media that make lifestyle and pop culture content. The network serves as a mentorship for the newest age of influencers.

Tune in to “Call Her Daddy” on Spotify, Youtube or Apple Podcasts

The Run Through with Vogue



For anyone interested in fashion or the inner workings of the fashion industry, “The Run Through with Vogue” is a podcast to check out and is hosted by Vogue British editor Chioma Nnadi and Vogue contributing editor Chloe Malle.

Each weekly episode features a range of guests from designers, creative artists and stars such as Serena Williams, FKA Twigs and Martine Rose.

These women share real world knowledge of fashion, the behind the scenes of fashion week and break down runway shows.

You can listen to “The Run Through with Vogue” on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Blame It On The Stars

If you are into astrology, “Blame It On the Stars” is a podcast written in the stars and hosted by long-time best friends and astrologers Jade Saturno and Kara Nicole.

Since 2019, the two friends have chatted weekly every Monday, about horoscopes and have found blaming your problems on the stars is the perfect solution to life’s unanswered questions.

No matter what issues you have going on, Saturno and Nicole can find the solution in the stars, especially when mercury in retrograde comes around.

You can find this astrological duo on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

Two Hot Takes



We have all seen juicy Reddit stories on our feeds so why not listen to “Two Hot Takes” a podcast dedicated to the wild stories people post on Reddit.

Hosted by Morgan Absher, “Two Hot Takes” features new co-hosts every episode for two hours of personal stories from Reddit users, such tales of cheating on your pregnant wife or hating your Stepmom f, Absher dives deep into these gossip-filled stories.

“Two Hot Takes” is a popular podcast, with over 600,000 subscribers on YouTube. Absher is currently going on tour from April to May to read these crazy stories to a live audience.

You can find this tea-filled podcast on Spotify and YouTube

A Better You



If you are looking for a feel-good podcast that will change your life, “A Better You” is the podcast for you.

“A Better You” hosted by Fernanda Ramirez speaks to listeners every Wednesday about tapping into your confident self, improving your life and embracing who you are. Ramirez brings in her personal experience with living life in her 20s to normalize self improvement and aiming to become a better version of yourself.

Ramirez speaks to listeners in every way possible, such as giving advice on getting more sleep and not caring what others think.

You can find this inspirational podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcast and Youtube.

The podcast landscape is only getting bigger, so make sure that you add these powerful shows to your list.