Anything But Sports! Ep. 4: Playdough & Perspective with Bo Beatty

Former Sac State men’s basketball center Bo Beatty joins “Anything But Sports!” host Siany Harts and expresses his early love for film, starting strong with the “Cars” movie trilogy. Showing off his Spiderman tattoo, Beatty explores the childhood interests that shaped him off the court growing up in Australia as a 7-foot hooper.

Moving far from his family “Down Under,” Beatty found a home away from home in the city of Sacramento. Joining one of the most foreign men’s basketball rosters in the nation, Beatty helped close out an era of Sac State Basketball for the final season in The Nest.