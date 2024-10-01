Anything But Sports! Ep. 3: Homemade breakfast treats with Summah Hanson

Originating from Down Under, Summah Hanson joins host Siany Harts for episode three of Anything But Sports! Hanson dives deep into her childhood in Brisbane, Australia, where she grew to love the water by spending time on beaches and boats.

Hanson has always loved basketball, playing for the junior NBA before she started middle school. But moving to Sacramento, California and playing for Sacramento State gave her the opportunity to grow both as a player and as an individual, living over seven thousand miles away from her family.

Even with a seventeen hour time difference, Hanson said her family was always one call away and has supported Hanson through tough times. She was not the only one experiencing an adjustment period; the Sac State women’s basketball team had international students from Spain, Germany and Amsterdam. Hanson describes the bond with her team as a home away from home. Hanson will always fondly remember her time as a Hornet, as she begins her journey playing for the University of California, Irvine.