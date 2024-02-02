Anything But Sports! Ep. 1

Welcome to the first episode of Anything But Sports! Hosted by sideline reporter and social media co-editor Siany Harts, this show gives Sacramento State student-athletes a space to discuss life outside of their sport.

This episode features Devin Gandy, a junior wide receiver from the Sac State football team. Harts and Gandy speak on Gandy’s favorite childhood movie, new tattoos, his go-to McDonald’s order and much more!

Watch the entire episode for a special call-in from Gandy’s mother and a surprise Facetime with another player on the team.

