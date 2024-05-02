Back to the 80s: ‘The Goonies”

Pirates, treasure, booby traps and a race for gold are all driving themes of the 1985 adventure comedy, “The Goonies.”

A group of misfit boys and girls take on the adventure of a lifetime when they discover an old treasure map of their small town. As a way to overthrow the property company planning to turn their beloved home into a country club, the group takes on the challenge of finding the forgotten One-eyed Willy’s treasure on their own.

“The Goonies” is a classic 80s family film that due to its innocent nature and plot is one families of all ages can enjoy. What makes it so unique and relatable is that it’s a film about kids just being kids.

This film follows the story and journey of seven young kids who after stumbling upon a hidden treasure map go off and face unforeseen challenges. Although the kids are faced with physical dangers, like murderous booby traps, the film is truly a battle of kids vs. adults.

The group of friends are fighting to find control in a world that seems to be plotting against them time after time, with parents forcing them to move away, the Fratellis and the property company owners. Instead of succumbing to the adult’s decisions, the group finds ways to defy these orders and find their own way to save their home.

This group of friends is forced to endure a never-ending amount of tests, but the power of friendship and comradery is the overlying theme of this film.

The four youngest boys: Chuck, Mikey, Data and Mouth, played by Jeff Cohen, Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan and Corey Feldman, are a group of friends that from the beginning of the film viewers can tell have light air and freedom of adolescents. That’s what makes this film so great, it’s literally just a film about a bunch of friends going on an adventure.

Along with this group of misfit four, there are the older teenage kids that also join the group, Mikey’s older brother Brandon, his crush Andy and her best friend Stef, played by Josh Brolin, Kerri Green and Martha Plimpton. These three act as the more mature and level-headed leaders of the group, as they do their best to keep the immature group of four on their best behavior.

The most exciting part of this film takes place within the first 30 minutes when each of the characters makes their legendary entrance into the brothers Mikey and Brandon’s house. The iconic introduction of Data flying through the window and Chunk’s truffle shuffle dance are scenes that will leave viewers laughing even today.

Iconic character intros and relationships such as the ones present in “The Goonies” are what allowed this film to be a piloting number for its genre. It is a film that is still highly credible and influential even by today’s standards.

Some notable films and shows that were inspired by the themes of friendship and adventure like this film are “The Sandlot,” “Stranger Things” and “Holes.” All of these are from their own decade, which proves how transcending this film was and is in the industry.

“The Goonies” was one of the first times that a film tried to bridge the gap between adult and child entertainment. Director Richard Donner is credited to be the pioneer for this gold-mining action and has since then blossomed into the genre we see today.

This was also one of the first ever films that childhood 80s icons like Astin, Feldman and Brolin had ever starred in. It is considered to be each of their launching points into fame, as it helped the child actors find their footing in the industry.

Outside of just its iconic intros some other notable scenes include the part where Chunk and Sloth, played by John Matuszak, come flying in near the end of the film to save the kids from walking the plank.

Near the end after the kids have faced over four deadly boobytraps and come face to face with the criminal family the Fratellis, played by Joe Pantoliano, Anne Ramsey and Robert Davi, a stand-off battle between the kids and the Fratellis takes place.

The kids have since then found the treasure and are on their way to escaping with the diamond and gold when the Fratelli clan makes their appearance and tries to stop the kids from taking the gold and forces them to a pirate-like duel, with sword fights and pirate ships.

During this battle, Sloth and Chunk make their legendary reappearance and come swinging in on a rope and save the kids from danger. This scene is so memorable, because of Sloth’s well-known line “Hey you Guys!”

This is a line that anyone who has seen the film will remember and can’t help but smile at.

This film also has a one-of-a-kind feature song created by the 80s pop star Cyndi Lauper. Lauper was a pop star in the 80s known for her lively and vibrant voice in songs like, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time” and “All Through the Night.”

Her song “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough” was originally released as a single and was also included on the “The Goonies” soundtrack. This song is one that just like the child-like nature of the film encapsulates the overlying themes of adventure and kids wanting to fit in.

This song has become the anthem for the film and is still a staple 80s song for everyone’s playlist.

“The Goonies” is a film that should never be forgotten, because of its transitional nature and themes that have shaped the movie industry today.