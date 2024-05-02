Swarm Report #3: A’s move to Sacramento, women’s golf and men’s tennis win titles

Staffers Evan Patocka, Orlando Fuller and Aaron Lofton discuss recent Sacramento sports news.

They talk about the women’s golf and men’s tennis Big Sky titles, the slumping beach volleyball team, the baseball team upsetting Oregon on the road and the recent postponements of softball.

They also discuss the Oakland Athletics relocation to Sacramento and the Kings’ win against the Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament.

Show notes:

Hornets leave the nest smiling after brutal beatdown of the Vikings



Sac State softball struggles to get their bats going against Portland State

Tennis teams drop rackets for trophies

Sac State Says: Students are excited for the Oakland A’s move to Sacramento

