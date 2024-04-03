FAQ: 2024 ASI student government elections

With the Associated Students, Inc. election happening on April 10, many people may have questions about what this all means.

Here are some FAQs about the upcoming ASI election.

Question: When does the election take place?

Answer: The general election will take place from Wednesday, April 10 at 8:00 a.m. through Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. Your vote will be counted as long as you vote during that window of time.



Question: What are the ASI elections?



Answer: ASI elections are a special event that occurs each spring semester. Students can vote for who they want to serve for the upcoming academic year.

Various positions are being voted on including: Executive Vice President, Vice President of Finance, Vice President of University Affairs and Vice President of Academic Affairs. Additional officers representing specific colleges like the College of Arts and Letters, Business Administration, Education and more.

Question: How can I vote?

Answer: Step one is to make sure you are currently enrolled as a student in classes at Sac State so you can vote. Step two is to have a computer, smartphone or any device with internet access that you can access the ASI website when polls open. Step three is to choose your candidate and follow the instructions on the voting platform. Be sure to not only click one who you want to vote for but also confirm it. Step four is to celebrate! You have voted!

Question: Who are the candidates/where can they be found?



Answer: Some of the candidates for various positions include: Running for the President/Executive Vice President are Nataly Andrade-Dominguez and Gabriel Conejo Gallegos.

Running for Vice President of Finance is Wasim Hamdani, and Tinkal Ambaliya. Running for Vice President of University Affairs is Armando Perez, Sabrina Charleston and more. The full list of candidates with background information and statements can be found on the see candidates page of the ASI website.

Students can speak with candidates through a series of forums taking place via Zoom starting April 2 through April 8.

RELATED: Student representatives say conservative organization attempting to influence Sac State ASI elections

Question: When and where are the election results being announced?

Answer: The ASI election results for Sac State will be announced after the campus-wide polls are closed. To stay up to date on any information for the 2024 election, students can take a look at the voter page of the ASI website.

Question: How can you be registered to vote?



Answer: Any student enrolled as a Sac State student can vote in the election.



Question: Where can I learn more information?



Answer: If you want to learn more about the ASI election and get a comprehensive understanding of how this all works, look no further than the ASI website.