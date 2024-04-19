Sac State softball struggles to get their bats going against Portland State

Sacramento State softball split Friday’s doubleheader against Portland State in what should have been a three game series. Mother Nature didn’t approve of game three and sent a rainstorm to deliver the message.

Game 1: Sacramento State 2, Portland State 1



Sac State’s senior third baseman Lewa Day once again demonstrated her record-breaking skill, carrying the Hornet offense against Portland State in their three game series turned doubleheader.

In the first inning of game one, Day was at the plate and senior right fielder Haley Hanson was already on second and looking to score. Day watched three pitches, before launching number four over the center field wall, putting her home run count for the season at an even 10 and earning her the number one spot in the Big Sky Conference for home runs.

“I was O-fer the last weekend we played Northern Colorado so to have that hit, that run, it was really nice,” Day said regarding her batting performance. “It’s just another boost of confidence.”

It was a quick game after that with only one more run was scored. This time by the Vikings but the game ended 2-1, for the Hornets at just under an hour and a half. It was a rough game offensively, with both teams getting only three hits each.

Senior pitcher Marissa Bertuccio held down the fort, with six strikeouts to shut down the Viking offense and keep them at one run. Bertuccio has had an impressive season so far.

Bertuccio holds the number one spot for lowest ERA in the Big Sky with a 1.70 and sits in second for opposing batting average, strikeouts and wins. Her season record is 11-5 and she’s saved two games.

“It was more of a defense- pitcher than an offense dominant game,” Bertuccio said. “In the warm up I felt good. In the game I felt good. I was just trying to get into a groove and had good defense behind me.”

Gallery • 6 Photos Adam Camarena Sacramento State infield walking together to the dugout at Shea Stadium for the bottom of the inning Friday, April 12, 2024. Sac State’s defense kept Portland State to three hits and only one run in game one.





Game 2: Sacramento State 0, Portland State 5

The Hornets’ play didn’t change much between the first and second games, however, Portland State seemed to hit their stride in game two.

Thanks to a series of high line drives to left field they knocked in four runs in the second inning and earned 13 overall hits to Sac State’s three.

Junior shortstop Gwen Ludwig and senior left fielder Alexis Parish accounted for two of Sac State’s hits, with back to back singles in the bottom of the fourth. Both have been impressive on offense this season. Parish currently sits in third place for the highest batting average in the Big Sky Conference with a .419 average.

Evans took over for senior pitcher Savannah Wahl, and succeeded in shutting down the Viking offense, only allowing an RBI single in the sixth and four strikeouts in her five innings pitched.

Due to Evans taking sophomore Andrea Lira’s usual place as designated hitter, this also marked the first game that a pitcher was part of the lineup.

“Lira continues to compete in every at bat,” Sac State head coach Lori Perez said. “She did not start in the second game because of a defensive shift and a decision to keep Evans bat in the lineup.”

Evans once again had hit number three for the Hornets with a single in the seventh inning, which loaded the bases after senior first baseman Samantha Parish reached on a fielding error and sophomore catcher Katie Marsh was hit by a pitch.

Unfortunately, it was not to be as the next three batters fell in quick succession and the game ended 5-0 for the Vikings.

“Going into tomorrow, we want to be more aggressive in our at bats and put better swings on good pitches,” Perez said. “It’s rare for our offense to only get three hits. I expect that to change in our next game.”

Sac State did not get a chance to avenge themselves, as game three which would have been played on Saturday, was rained out and will not be rescheduled.

Sac State will be on the road next weekend for their next Big Sky matchup against Weber State in Ogden, Utah starting with a doubleheader on Friday, April 19, at 1 p.m.