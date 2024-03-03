Sac State softball captain adds her name to the record book again

Sacramento State softball had an eventful game Saturday against Utah State, scoring nine runs in the win, five of which were brought in by senior third baseman Lewa Day.

Starting in the first inning, Day hit her fifth home run of the season, this time a three-run homer and broke the record for career RBIs at Sac State. The team rushed out on the field to welcome her home, but Day wouldn’t learn about the record until after the game..

“Honestly, I didn’t even know I broke the record today,” Day said. “It’s really cool to hear about, but I’m just ready to keep pushing with this team and get a win.”

Lewa Day just crushed a 3-run homer in the 1st inning vs Utah State to become the new program leader in career RBIs with 152! #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/9uP7g2T7cS — Sacramento State Softball (@SacStSoftball) March 2, 2024

The record was previously held by Jamie Schloredt, who set the record in 2009 with 149 career RBIs. After Saturday’s record breaking game, Day has 154 RBIs and 23 of them have been from this season.

Right off the bat, Day was ready. Junior shortstop Gwen Ludwig and senior right fielder Haley Hanson, were at second and third with two outs. Day only needed to see one pitch before she launched the second over the right field wall.

In the bottom of the fifth, Day almost had another home run, she hit the ball towards center field and couldn’t get it over the outfield wall. Instead, she settled for an RBI triple, once again sending Hanson home.

When Day got to the plate for the last at bat of the game she had already hit a single, a triple and a home run. All she needed to complete the cycle was a double, but instead she was walked with the bases loaded. Senior center fielder Kennedy Echols went home giving Sac State the eight run lead and the game was called due to the mercy rule.

“We came out today with a bang and it was really exciting,” Day said. “When we’re just having fun, that’s the best you’re gonna get out of us.”

This is not Day’s first record. She also holds the record for career home runs, which she broke in 2022 with 46 home runs and has since added five more. The Big Sky Conference named her player of the week last month, for the week of Feb. 19.

For the last two years, Day has been a first team all-Big Sky Conference selection, alongside senior pitcher Marissa Bertuccio.

This season, Day leads Big Sky and Sac State in RBIs and is tied for first in the Big Sky with five home runs. The only other Hornet with a homer is freshman second baseman Malissa George who has three.

Day’s batting average is .408, putting her fourth in the Big Sky, although second and third place is held by fellow Hornets George and senior left fielder Alexis Parish. In fact, Sac State holds six of the top ten spots for batting average.

“Her success is due to the amount of work she has put in everyday since she stepped foot on campus,” Sac State head coach Lori Perez said. “Her leadership, her strength and her game play have improved every year.”