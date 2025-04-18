Sac State’s ASI election results announced with 16% voter turnout

The results of Sacramento State’s Associated Students Inc. student government election were announced in The University Union on Thursday.

The presidential ticket was won by Combat U student founder Aranjot Kaur and running mate Richard Angulo. Kaur said their immediate focus is to stick to their plan and build a foundation.

“The early days are gonna be talking to the administration, working on the four pillars that I announced,” Kaur said. “Fight for financial affordability, fight for innovation, fight for DEI and fight for campus safety.”

Kaur is a sophomore with an expressed interest in business administration and an international student. She said she wants to advocate for other students from outside of the United States.

“I know that there’s so much restlessness,” Kaur said. “International students getting their visas revoked, undocumented students being targeted. I want to be their voice.”

As the new president and executive vice president, Kaur and Angulo are tasked to discuss issues that students face and help think of solutions.

Angulo, who is studying for a master’s degree in business administration, will be alongside Kaur as the executive vice president. He was happy with the result but said he knows he’s only getting started.

“There’s a bit of elation, but moreover, now is where the work begins,” Angulo said. “I go in with the mantra ‘How could I be the hand that the younger Richard needed?’”

Fellow presidential candidate Djuan McCraney said he was grateful for the opportunity to run and is happy for the winners. He urged students to get involved in student government.

“They had a great campaign, they were everywhere,” McCraney said. “I love them, they’re strong candidates.”

With 14 different tickets present on the full ballot, ASI managed to pull a voter turnout of 16% representing over 3000 students. Tyler Gardner, ASI’s Elections Officer, said this year’s voting numbers are the highest in over 20 years.

“Hitting that mark has been a good achievement,” Gardner said. “Especially considering the progression over the years I’ve been with ASI.”

President Luke Wood attended the election results party to congratulate the winners. He said the feeling of ASI election season reminded him of when he was a student at the university.

“You couldn’t walk past the quad without knowing something was happening,” Wood said. “It brings back memories and it also makes me feel confident about the future.”

Returning as the vice president of academic affairs is Jenn Galinato, who said she is concerned with an uncertain future in higher education.

“Higher education is under attack,” Galinato said. “The biggest goal right now is to figure out how to safeguard education and also not compromise student success.”

Junior political science major Amaka Okam was elected the new vice president of university affairs and she said her main objective is to improve student resources. Okam said she wants to use her platform to empower students.

“We’re at a point where budget cuts are huge and we’re losing resources that some students cannot afford to have taken from them,” Okam said. “Just know that I’m fighting for you.”

Okam also said that her being new to the ASI community could bring a fresh perspective to Sac State’s student government.

“Stepping into that you have a bit of a different light,” Okam said. “Sometimes you gotta shake the structure a little bit.”

The new vice president of finance, Sergio Maciel, said that he’s ready to start preparing for the next term. He’s also excited to get to work with his new colleagues and tackle his new challenge of effectively managing the university’s finances.

“A lot of it is just getting to know the people, making sure I understand the way that they work,” Maciel said. “There’s a lot of learning that’s going to happen within the first few months.”

Maciel is a senior business administration major with a concentration in management information systems. He said he is very focused on making an ideal campus environment for the students.

“I want to make sure that your voice is heard,” Maciel said. “I’m excited to meet all the clubs and meet more people, especially the commuter community.”

One aspect of ASI elections is Cash for Clubs, where clubs have an opportunity to rally voters on campus, with the top five most voted clubs getting extra funding ranging from $100 to $500 with a bonus of $5 per vote gathered. The Sikh Student Association was the most voted organization, registering 471 total votes, enough to take home the $500 grand prize as well as the $5 per vote.

New on the ballot this year was the director of Black Honors College position, which was won by Chibuike Michael Eze. Eze is a member of the inaugural cohort of the Black Honors College.

Both roles that had no candidates in the last round of ASI elections were filled this year. Beautiful Okeibunor is the new director of undeclared students and Ana Gonzalez assumes the position of director of health & human services.

In the closest race on the ballot, Juliette Lopez retained her spot as the director of business. Lopez won her election by 4.9%.

Nearly every college elected a director, with the exception of the college of education which remained vacant.

Sac State President Luke Wood said he is eager to start working with the future ASI board, both with the members he’s already familiar with and the ones he’ll begin to get to know.

“I could not be more excited,” Wood said. “I can just feel from their spirit they’re gonna be great to work with.”

Maciel said he was happy to see Wood at the ceremony in support of ASI. He said that having the backing of the president of the university makes him feel validated in his position.

“It’s the exposure that students do have a voice,” Maciel said. “There’s most likely going to be a lot better collaboration and relationship with the university.”



Additional reporting by Kai Arellano

