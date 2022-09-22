Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
September 22, 2022
Hosts Zach Lallian and Isaac Streeter discuss Sacramento State sports results from the week, highlight outstanding performances and give a look forward to the week ahead.
Similar stories:
https://statehornet.com/2022/09/under-center-and-over-the-crib-sac-state-quarterback-balances-football-and-fatherhood/
https://statehornet.com/2022/09/sac-state-mens-soccer-draws-2-2-against-unlv-in-vegas/
https://statehornet.com/2022/09/swarm_report_sports_fall_2022/