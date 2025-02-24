What makes a bad habit? An honest Habit Burger Review

The Habit Burger & Grill has become a Sacramento State fast food favorite since its opening on Jan. 27 in the University Union.

The burger joint has since boasted long, winding lines of customers that form along the corners of the food court, attracting even more people curious to know what all the fuss is about.

So, is the food worth the hype?

We took on a portion of the burger chain’s wide array of food items, from their Charburgers and signature sandwiches to their sides and shakes, making sure to cover as much gastronomic ground as possible.

Main Courses

Charburger with Cheese

PRICE: $6.99

The first contender is the restaurant’s signature Charburger with cheese.

The Charburger was a pleasant surprise, rivaling the juiciness and quality of cheeseburgers sold at another popular fast food chain, In-N-Out.

Unlike In-N-Out the buns did not appear as subtly crisp on the undersides. They were soft, though not distractingly mushy nor frail enough to cause a texture-tormenting experience.

Patty proportions were another factor where the Charburger delivered. The patty’s size was generous and was not so small that it got lost within the other toppings.

It’s also worth noting the tight, gift-wrap packaging that keeps the whole burger together in one unit. After all, no one likes suffering from a messy burger or the casualty of a fallen patty.

RATING: A fair burger with a fair value; 3/5



BBQ Bacon Char with Cheese

PRICE: $8.99



Next up is the BBQ Bacon Char with Cheese, the Southern cousin to the classic Charburger with Cheese.

Feeling a bit daring? This burger is the next step up for anyone tired of routinely ordering the classic Charburger.

This burger was delicious in the same way that the Charburger is: well-proportioned, juicy and filling.

However, the BBQ Bacon Char did not hold up to the tangy, sweet, smoky barbeque bacon bliss that we were expecting. The bacon, thin and overpowered by the minute drops of barbeque-coated toppings, was a critical element that the burger needed more of.

RATING: Not much better from the Charburger and at the expense of two more dollars; 3/5



Grilled Chicken Sandwich



PRICE: $8.99



Had enough with beef patties? Perhaps the Grilled Chicken Sandwich is worth a try.

The chicken sandwich features a marinated chicken breast sandwiched in between light melted cheese, tomatoes and lettuce. It’s simple, pleasing and an overall delicious alternative to the burger joint’s beef-based items.

Although it excels at everything else, the chicken sandwich had a problem with its proportions. The bread buns were slightly too large for the chicken, creating a subtle imbalance in flavors and textures as they took over every bite.

RATING: A good quality chicken sandwich with a price; 3.5/5



Original Impossible™ with Cheese



PRICE: $9.89



Of all the main courses ordered, the Original Impossible burger was the weakest of the bunch. The burger’s plant-based patty offered a striking, almost unnoticeable resemblance to real beef patties, but fell short in all other aspects.

Unironically enough, the toppings were too veggie-heavy. The cabbage and other veggie toppings seemed to have soaked up the moisture from its sauces, diminishing its flavor.

Because of this, the burger was relatively dry and lacked the even dispersion of sauces that other burgers and sandwiches had. Be sure to keep a side of honey mustard, ranch or any of your favorite sauces on standby — you may need it later!

RATING: Not the best quality and notably more expensive compared to other items; 2/5



Santa Barbara Char



PRICE: $9.29



Next up is the Santa Barbara Char, a Charburger and sandwich hybrid that feeds both the eye and the most insatiable of appetites.

So far, there seems to be a theme with the generous proportions of toppings, but the Santa Barbara Char takes it a step further. With double the patty, this sandwich was much more filling than the others.

The sandwich was thoroughly seasoned, juicy and well-prepared, a notable improvement from the Original Impossible with cheese from earlier. Two pieces of toasted white bread hold this burger together, which seemed like a better choice over the buns from the Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

RATING: Delicious sandwich, hefty price; 4/5

Fries and Sides

French Fries

PRICE: $3.59



The sides category is off to a fine start with the burger joint’s classic french fries.

The fries were as classic as they could get. They were fried medium-rare, humbly salted and special in a way that screams they are a safe, reassuring choice that won’t disappoint.

It’s hard to get fries wrong, and Habit is no exception.

RATING: Reasonable pricing for some good-quality fries; 4/5



Tempura Green Beans

PRICE: $4.49

The Tempura Green Beans were an outlier out of all the main courses and sides ordered. They were not your average burger joint side.

Each green bean was loaded with salt, but not enough to run the mouth completely dry. The beans were lightly crisp and an enjoyable side overall.

Say what you will, but a fast-food green bean and burger combo isn’t as strange of a mix as it sounds!

RATING: An interestingly delectable side with fine pricing; 3/5



Sweet Potato Fries

PRICE: $4.49

When regular fries won’t cut it, sweet potato fries will.

Delightfully sweet and rustic in flavor as per most sweet potato dishes, the sweet potato fries were made to offer a perfect balance of sweet and savory when paired with a main course.

However, we later remarked on the lack of salt to balance the fries’ flavor when eaten on its own. The crisp, like the regular french fries, was as mild as it was salty.

RATING: Standard sweet potato fries with fine pricing; 4/5



Onion Rings

PRICE: $4.49

The onion rings came with the “Fifty Fifty” side combo, which were evenly spread on top of the french fries like a delicious deep-fried blanket. So if indecisiveness is an issue, Habit’s got you covered.

Of all the sides, the onion rings were the best. Each ring made an audible crunch after every bite and paired well with ranch dip on the side.

The only issue? We wanted more.

Some words of advice: ditch the fries and go for the onion rings.

RATING: Perfectly crisp and satisfying; 4.5/5

Shakes

Hershey’s Chocolate Milkshake



PRICE: $5.59



Creamy, sweet and oddly nostalgic, the Hershey’s Chocolate Milkshake is a chilly sweet treat reminiscent of cracking open a small bottle of chocolate milk from your parents’ fridge.

There isn’t anything particularly special about the milkshake, as it meets the typical expectations of every fast-food milkshake.

As far as sweetness goes, the milkshake is slightly over the top, though we do have a huge bias for dark chocolate.



RATING: A very standard chocolate shake with a good price; 3.5/5

Coffee Milkshake

PRICE: $5.59

Much like its chocolate counterpart, the Coffee Shake offers a similar level of chilly sweetness that intensifies after every sip.

The caffeinated, slight bitterness of the shake gives it a richer essence that the chocolate shake does not have, offering a better choice for those craving a drink that feels both balanced and energizing.

Not much of a contender for Starbucks drinks, but it sure is one to keep an eye out for when selecting a shake.

RATING: Equally as fair in value and in quality as the chocolate shake; 3.5/5



Is it worth it?

As of now, the Habit Burger & Grill is the only eatery on campus that offers a wide selection of burgers and classic American fast food, making it standout amongst the crowd.

The food, rivaling the quality and delectability of other contending restaurants located in the University Union, was not exactly high-end or gourmet, but this does not necessarily make it a last-resort lunch spot for fast food fanatics.

Here’s the bottom-line: if moderately high pricing is not a concern and the fast food cravings are hitting, the Habit Burger & Grill may be the perfect choice.