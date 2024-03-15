Sac State finishes a month full of records

Records were meant to be broken and Sacramento State gymnastics, women’s basketball, track and field and softball combined to break six records and tie three more in February.

Gymnastics

The gymnastics team set the school record with a 196.825 score against Air Force on Feb. 23. Sophomores Kara Houghton and Sarah Lutrel also set personal records during the match.

“Every time before my bar routine, I just get up and try to do the best routine that I can do for my team,” Houghton said. “It was a surreal moment for me to realize that I broke that record.”

Houghton set the individual school record on the bars with a 9.975 score and Lutrel scored a 9.950 score on the beam against the Falcons, which tied her head coach Melissa Genovese and assistant coach Amber Koeth’s score when they played.

“My goal of the season overall was actually to beat that record,” Lutrel said. “I met my goal at least.”

Basketball

The women’s basketball team made it to the second round of the Big Sky Tournament, but on their way, they broke a couple of their own records too.

Freshman forward Summah Hanson broke the Sac State Division I single-season scoring record on Feb. 17 against Northern Colorado.

Hanson scored 11 points in the match, but only needed seven to beat the former record holder Gigi Hascheff, who scored 344 points in the 2013-14 season.

“Records like that don’t come around often and it’s something I’ve never really dreamt of doing,” Hanson said. “Back home, I was never a big scorer so to have broken a scoring record, it means a lot.”

Sophomore guard Benthe Versteeg set Sac State’s Division I single-game assist record on Feb. 10 against Weber State.

Versteeg recorded 14 assists in her record-breaking performance but also had a double-double with 26 points pushing the Hornets over the Wildcats for an astounding 75-44 win at home.

“I think our team is getting so much better. We’ve grown so much and finding each other is so much easier,” Versteeg said. “It makes it easier because we have shooters all over and if they help off of me, it’s a kick-out and a three.”

Softball

The softball team overcame 15 mph winds and temperatures in the low 40s on Feb. 17 against New Mexico State to win the game 20-10.

The team tied Sac State’s softball single-game record with 20 runs and set a new record of 25 hits.

Senior third baseman Lewa Day and junior pitcher Caroline Evans had four hits, which tied the school’s single-game record for hits by a player.

“It’s another thing to check off, but like I said, I’m always here trying to win,” Day said.

Track and Field

Track and field freshman distance runner Brandon Moreno broke the school mile record with a time of 4:07.75 on Feb. 10 in the Husky Classic.

Moreno’s time was five seconds faster than his previous time and moved from seventh place to first in the school’s record book. He wasn’t the only member of the track and field team to break a record though.

Junior sprinter Zoe Ewell ran the 60-meter dash in 7.50 seconds, which beat the previous record of 7.52 seconds.

“Every time I walk past the record thing, I want my name on it. I set it for the 60. I’m going for the 100, then the 200,” Ewell said.