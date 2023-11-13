The five best coffee shops for studying

We are now over halfway through the semester and with workloads increasing, it can be a challenge trying to find places to study that are quiet and spacious.

Coffee shops are great for studying when you need to get out of the house, but it’s important to know the best coffee shops for studying. These are the top five locations that offer top-notch studying environments and the most important things to know about each one.

Sociology Coffee Bar

Sociology Coffee Bar is great for studying because they partner with Granite City, a co-working business in Folsom that offers a unique space to study. They call it The Nook, and it is a large room in the back of Sociology with lots of table space and quiet areas to study or work.

The Nook is open for free on the weekends to the public and is open the same hours as Sociology.

Gallery • 2 Photos Ariel Caspar The Nook, a unique space in the back of Sociology, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. This space is free over the weekends or Granite City offers day passes to use it during the week.

You can study in a private, quiet area, while also having access to coffee and meals right next door from Sociology, which has so many great options on their menu.

Not to mention Sociology is right across the street from a vendor fair and farmer’s market that runs every Saturday, check it out if you need a break from studying. Sociology is also located in Old Folsom, where there is a great walking trail and river access.

Granite City offers $25 day passes to use The Nook Monday through Friday if you need to study for several hours during the week.

Recommended Drink and Food: The Teddy Graham and Breakfast Panito



Pause Coffee House



Pause Coffee is an absolute hidden gem in Fair Oaks. This is about 25 minutes from campus, but if you live near the Fair Oaks/Orangevale area, it’s worth studying here because of the charming atmosphere and calming aesthetic.

There are plenty of places inside to study with charging access if needed. In addition to great beverage choices for coffee and tea lovers, Pause offers some heartier items on the menu so you can get a full meal while you’re there. They also have a location in Rocklin if you live in that area.

Recommended Drink and Food: Flavored Lattes and Avocado Toast

The Pour Choice

This coffee shop is in Auburn, which can be quite a drive for some folks, but it’s truly one of the best for many reasons. Pour Choice has amazing coffee and a unique farm-to-fork, local, seasonal menu. They also have an upstairs area that is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the front entrance that is great for studying.

It is quiet even when busy, spacious and it has a beautiful balcony overlooking downtown Auburn. If you are looking to get out of the city for a bit to take a breather and get some good studying in, Pour Choice is worth the drive.

There are also many fun outdoor activities to do in Auburn if you plan to stay there for the day. They have some awesome hiking trails and a downtown area for shopping.

If you are looking for something delicious from the menu, you should try their avocado biscuit. They also offer avocado toast, but the biscuit is 100 times better, because they make the biscuits fresh daily. This is a must-try if you plan to make the trip to Pour Choice.

Recommended Drink and Food: Maple latte and avocado biscuit

Temple Coffee





There are several Temple Coffee locations to choose from throughout the Sacramento region from downtown Sacramento to Folsom, but these two are probably the best for studying. These locations are spacious and open until 10 p.m., which is much later than other coffee shops offer.

If you are looking to get some late night studying in, Temple is a great option. If you don’t want to spend your late evening studying at home, try one of these locations. Temple also offers a seasonal menu with exciting new drinks to try throughout the year.

Recommended Drink: Mexican Mocha

Starbucks





This list wouldn’t be complete without adding a Starbucks location. The Gold River location is hands down the best Starbucks for studying. This location is very spacious inside with a great outdoor patio area. This location provides more of a traditional “coffee shop” vibe because there is no drive-thru.

If you prefer Starbucks coffee, this location is open until 9:30pm, which gives you a larger window to get your studying in.

Gold River has several other restaurants and food options nearby like Blaze Pizza and Jack’s Urban Eats. There is also a beautiful walking trail next to the shopping center if you are looking to take a nature break.

Recommended Drink and Food: Sweet cream vanilla cold brew and Double-smoked bacon and cheddar sandwich

Studying and doing assignments at home can be boring and mundane. Change up your usual study routine and try one of these coffee shops that are sure to not disappoint.