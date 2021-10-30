STATE HORNET BUZZED: Halloween Special

On this episode of Buzzed:

News editor Camryn Dadey, Newsletter editor Isabelle Juarez, DEI editor Emma Hall, and A&E staffer Zach Cimaglio discuss, debate and rank popular Halloween candy.

Arguments ensue as the group has to compromise between what candy goes in each rank. Respect was lost, opinions were judged, and friendships were forever changed.

Make your own tier list using the link here and share it with us on Twitter by tagging @TheStateHornet on Twitter or @statehornet on Instagram.