The State Hornet Broadcast: ASI Children’s Center, Antisemitism Investigation, Sac State’s budget deficit and sports

Students raised frustrations over the discovery of asbestos in lecture halls on campus. Last November, Sacramento State’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety announced that over half of the lecture halls and various buildings on campus contain potentially harmful levels of asbestos. Officials have no plans to remove the dangerous mineral because, unless disturbed, it does not pose a health risk for the campus community.

RELATED: Students raise frustrations about asbestos in over half of the lecture halls on campus

Sac State students presented their opinions and concerns at President Luke Wood’s “Ask Me Anything” forum in the University Union on March 4. At the forum, Wood discussed how the university will face the $37 million budget cut and other financial concerns, such as the proposed new stadium.

RELATED: Students present their concerns to President Luke Wood at town hall

The California State University Employee Union held a rally in the Library Quad in support of ASI employee unionization, amidst alleged labor abuse. On March 4, CSUEU leaders and other activist groups protested in response to an employee’s suspension and allegations of racial discrimination at the ASI Children’s Center. ASI worker Jason Cortright was suspended for allegedly discussing unionization, while Children’s Center Director Sherry Velte has been accused of racial harassment.

RELATED: CSU Employee Union hosts rally in support of ASI unionization

Sacramento State, alongside 59 other schools, was warned by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights for alleged antisemitism. The DOE will investigate schools who could have violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits any federally-funded institution from discriminating based on race, color and national origin. The university could face a loss in federal funding if the investigation finds it has failed its obligation to protect Jewish students on campus.

RELATED: Breaking: Sac State among 60 schools warned by Department of Education for alleged antisemitism

Former ASI Children’s Center employees accused the program’s director, Sherry Velte, of alleged racial discrimination, intimidation and mistreatment. Two former employees claim the director created a hostile work environment that caused distress, amongst other issues. ASI claims they have hired an independent investigator to investigate the allegations against Velte.

RELATED: Former ASI Children’s Center employees allege director cultivated hostile work environment

RELATED: Sac State can’t keep Northern Arizona off the glass to end their Starch Madness run

RELATED: Cross Court Chronicles: Sac State delivers aces in handful of wins