Students raise frustrations about asbestos in over half of the lecture halls on campus

Last November, Sacramento State’s Office of Environmental Health & Safety released an annual asbestos notification memo notifying all of Sac State’s campus community of the buildings with known or suspected presence of asbestos. An updated campus map showed that over half the lecture halls contain contain potentially harmful asbestos. The EH&S did not confirm nor deny if students should be concerned or not about stepping into these lecture halls.

The notification aligns with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations, which mandates that employers inform students, faculty and staff about the presence of asbestos-containing materials.

Students have complained about the conditions of the lecture halls, and are concerned about potential risks to their health. Donna Lavande, a junior sociology major, said they were immediately disgusted when they heard Amador Hall was contaminated with asbestos.

“I was fearful for the health of my professors, who spend way more time in the buildings than we do,” Lavande said. “It’s infuriating knowing that millions of dollars were put into a new stadium, but Amador suffers from these structural issues and has ancient classrooms.”

Harrito Andres, a junior film major said he had no idea there was asbestos in the lecture halls he has classes in.

“It’s a pretty old building, but I thought we were clear from it,” Andres said. “I don’t feel comfortable learning in a place that can cause me future problems in my life.”

Andres said he takes classes in Mendocino and he can visibly see the paint peeling, and dusty window blinds.

“I’m already paying to attend Sac State, so the least they could do is fix any issues like asbestos,” Andres said.

The Toxic Substances Control Act of 1989 partially banned several types of asbestos due to concern over the health effects associated with exposure to the material. A study from the National Library of Medicine states the mineral can be commonly found in construction materials that were used from the 1940s to the late 1970s, but it was phased out due to its harmful qualities.

The study also found that due to its insulation properties, asbestos can resist heat and fires and it does not break down naturally or with chemicals. It is known to cause lung damage, chest pain, shortness of breath, lung cancer, or Mesothelioma if exposed to fibers for a prolonged period of time.

Tyler Harris, the director of the Office of Environmental Health & Safety, said there are currently no plans to clear the asbestos from Sac State.

“Asbestos, unless disturbed, does not pose a risk to the health and safety of the campus community,” Harris said.

Harris said Sacramento State regularly conducts maintenance and repair projects in university spaces. Trained EH&S personnel collect samples of the different materials that are potentially being disturbed by the project and are analyzed for asbestos.

“In the event that asbestos is identified, Sacramento State follows federal, state and University protocols for the proper maintenance and repair throughout the project,” Harris said.

In order to remain safe from exposure to asbestos, the EPA website advises leaving any peeling paint, broken ceiling tiles, or damaged walls undisturbed. The website also states it is best to assume these materials may be contaminated with asbestos and to be aware of steps you can take to protect yourself.

In most cases, asbestos-related diseases develop after many years of regular exposure to relatively high levels of asbestos. Sac State’s Asbestos Management Program also outlines procedures for preventing exposure as well as reporting any areas that may be suspected of asbestos.

According to George S. Craft Jr.’s book, “California State University, Sacramento: The First Forty Years 1947 – 1987”, many of the older buildings on campus were meant to serve as temporary buildings, but Sac State’s plans to expand the campus were continually hindered by the state’s budget.

The concerns raised by students today geographically align, via a 1964 map of the campus with the buildings of the 2024 campus camp that currently contain asbestos. These aging buildings are still in use despite the risks associated with the harmful mineral.

Devin Flores, a senior communications major, said he was concerned about the long-term effects of asbestos.

“It’s just not very thoughtful, because this stuff can cause cancer, it contains micro metals and it all seems like a bad thing,” Flores said. “it just feels like a little mismanagement of priorities from the university.”

Additional reporting by Rain Barron